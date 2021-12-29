COVID-19 becomes a buzzword even when cases are gone | News, Sports, Work

Editor’s note: This is the third of five stories that highlight some of the most read stories in The Post-Journal over the past year. Today’s series focuses on COVID-19.

COVID-19 seemed to be barely doing a ripple here in Chautauqua County for months – especially after the weather warmed up last spring.

But the colder weather, two variants of the COVID-19 virus, and an increase in cases brought COVID from behind our collective minds immediately to the forefront of any discussion. A look at the stories that caught readers’ attention, however, is a reminder that we dealt with COVID-19 and its aftermath throughout the year, even though the cases reached their lowest levels.

January and February were among the worst pandemic months for Chautauqua County. COVID-19 cases faded throughout the summer before recovering this fall. But even more than the virus itself, it was the response to COVID-19 policies that was controversial over the past year. Below are some of the areas that most interest Post-Journal readers.

MIRRORS OF MIRRORS AT HOME

One of the first topics that resulted in the eventual resignation of Governor Andrew Cuomo came with a report by Attorney General Letitia James that New York may have under-counted COVID-19 deaths of nursing home residents by up to 50% .

The controversy stemmed from the March 2020 order for COVID-19 cured patients to be relocated to nursing homes. Republicans and many Democrats have said the order led to thousands of deaths from COVID-19 in nursing homes as the virus spread like wildfire across the premises, with Cuomo and his aides then doing everything they could to minimize the death toll.

Investigators looked at a sample of 62 of the state’s roughly 600 nursing homes. They reported 1,914 resident deaths from COVID-19, while the state Department of Health recorded only 1,229 deaths at the same facilities. If the same pattern exists nationwide, the James report said at the time, it means the state was reporting fewer deaths by nearly 56%. Part of the gap was explained by a decision by the New York health agency to exclude from its count the number of nursing home patients who die after being transferred to hospitals. Hospital and nursing home officials say the state had readily access to the figure.

The struggle to get an accurate count of deaths in nursing homes continued throughout the year from both sides of the political line. One of these efforts came from local state senator George Borrello, R-Sunset Bay, who joined fellow senator Sue Serino to call on Senator Rachel May, chairwoman of the Senate Aging Committee, to use the power of its call to force then-Health Commissioner Howard Zucker to testify under oath how the countdown occurred, who was involved and other key decisions related to responding to the state pandemic.

“Even when our new governor promises to remove those involved in corruption and scandals surrounding the Cuomo administration, a key figure is still in place and making decisions that affect the lives of New Yorkers: Dr. Howard Zucker. said Borrello, a member of the Senate Aging Committee. “The revelation that 12,000 deaths were left out of the official count is just the first step to bringing full transparency and accountability to this issue. He should be followed by an investigation into the circumstances as well as the actions of Commissioner Zucker. “New Yorkers deserve an answer.”

IMPACT ON WORK AND DELIVERY

Dr. Robert Daniels from Lane Women Health Group has practiced in Jamestown for 41 years. He said he had never seen a situation like the one he saw in September before.

Daniels and other providers at Lane Women Health Group in Jamestown provide OB-GYN community care, including in the labor and birth department at UPMC Chautauqua with hospital staff. He said the New York state mandate that requires health care workers to be vaccinated was affecting hospital staff.

“Unfortunately, we have a shortage of nurses, just like the rest of the country.” he said. “I think that out of 32 nurses, seven resigned because of this mandatory COVID issue. I think they are trying to bring back two or three of them, but the lack of nursing is being felt all over the hospital and in fact, across the state. This is completely unique. “We have never seen anything like this with mandates or public health stuff.”

While there was no reduction in labor and hospital births, Daniels said the strain on the hospital’s nursing staff was evident.

“Usually that’s good, but when you’re running into a poor nursing service to begin with it can be a little overwhelming.” he said.

MISSING CHIP

Local car dealerships have not been immune to the global shortage of computer chips that has resulted in fewer vehicle deliveries at a time when more people are looking to shop and go out on the open.

This means that the few vehicles that come often are sold before they reach the tears.

“Well, we are seeing that the new car inventory is being dramatically affected due to the lack of microchip.” said Matthew Kahm, general manager of the Jamestown-based Shults Auto Group. “This has affected the entire automotive industry. “It started about four months ago when cars were being built and the microchip inventory was drying up, reducing production.”

Kahm has seen cars and trucks being sold in some places, but not in Shults, far more than the price of posters. He said the problem is multi-layered: Demand, aided by consumers who have more disposable income coming from the global pandemic, is in “A higher level of all time”, he said, as well as the lack of microchips that forced most vehicle manufacturers to cut production.

“Never in my years of serving here have I seen new car prices as they are now.” said Kahm, who noted the many barley fields typically packed for consumers’s summer rush. He has also sold some vehicles that have not yet reached the dealership.

The chip shortage also affected Cummins Inc., which operates the Jamestown engine plant in Busti.

Tom Linebarger, chairman and CEO of Cummins, told investor analysts in November that he expects the shortage of semiconductors to continue next year, while calling for increased domestic production of semiconductors to provide some security in the supply chain for car and engine manufacturers.

“The thing we really needed in the US, of course, as we need, we need domestic production of semiconductors targeting the automotive industry.” tha Linebarger. “I do not want to be in heaven for this, but strategically, it is a kind of nightmare that we have alone. All those semiconductor wafers come almost from one factory or group of factories in Taiwan, and that we are a very small part of that company’s production. “This is not the ideal situation for a supply chain.”

The United States once accounted for 40% of worldwide chip production; it is now 12%. The cost of producing a chip in the United States is 30% higher than in Taiwan and South Korea.

THE EXPERIENCE OF A PARENT

Liz Witherspoon and her Jamestown family spent most of the summer enjoying regular activities – a summer camp for kids, spending time with loved ones and others “normal” activities.

Little did she know that while the summer was coming to an end, one of her children would become extremely ill with COVID-19.

Witherspoon’s daughter, 12-year-old Lilly, became infected with COVID-19 in late August, which triggered a whirlwind of high fever, growing illness, emergency visits, and sleepless nights that would put her to bed. hospital at Oshei Children’s Hospital. in Buffalo.

“My mom kept texting me, ‘She says she has a headache,’ ‘She says she’m not feeling well.” confessed Witherspoon. “I asked her to measure the temperature and her temperature was immediately 102 degrees. I left the training I was in and went to hang out with him. She was not behaving like herself; when she had symptoms, it was from 0 to 60. There was none in between. “

From that day on, Lilly’s temperature never dropped below 102 during her eight-day illness.

Witherspoon said the use of caution when it comes to COVID-19 is smart, but do not overdo it.

“I think it has to do with finding a middle ground in this unfair environment,” added Witherspoon. “It feels unfair to parent through this, it feels unfair to go through it when you do not have a sick child, but it feels even more unfair to go through it when you have a sick child. “It feels unfair no matter where you are and I hope no one should ever feel the injustice that happens when you have a very sick child.”

‘FRIENDLY AND WONDERFUL’

Dr. Thomas Simonian, director of the UPMC Chautauqua emergency department, has never seen anything like the COVID-19 pandemic in his career.

“Wow – can you quote that? Wow,” he said. “This is the first time in my career that such a thing has ever happened. I thought I had seen everything and was shocked and amazed by this virus that has spread to our communities. “I have seen many people who would not otherwise seek health care come so sick that they are struggling to breathe – all because of this virus.”

Simonian said he was worried about another climax during the holidays. Throughout the pandemic, Simonian said the emergency room has been challenged “to continue.” Dormitory refers to patients who are admitted, who would otherwise be in a room somewhere else in the hospital, remain in the emergency department. Simonian said patients often stay in the emergency room for days.

“We have more people going to our emergency department and one of the reasons is the effect of the flow of COVID patients to the hospital otherwise taking the beds, and another part of that is because we have some difficulties like the rest of the country. keep staff close to bed. ”

However, Simonian said he sees “Light at the end of the tunnel.”

“You just have to believe this in your heart.” he said. “We will get through this. “You just keep trying to do what you started to do when you went to health care and take care of patients one by one and try to take care of yourself when you can.”

