Denise Ho Wan-see: Hong Kong singer arrested by national security police





Police later confirmed at a news conference that a seventh person had been arrested. They have been charged by police with "conspiracy to publish rebel material", a crime of the colonial era. She was one of six persons arrested in an early morning operation, all affiliated with the online media organization Stand News.

Ho, a former board member of Stand News, was born in Hong Kong but grew up in Canada. She gained fame in the early 2000s with a string of successful albums, before later building a successful career as an actress.

She later became an international face of the Hong Kong pro-democracy movement, appearing both before the United Nations and the United States Congress.

Police spent more than two hours at Ho’s home on Wednesday, according to her aide, who asked not to be named. Officers seized phones and computers, as well as Ho’s ID card and passport. She was then taken to a police station, according to a post on Ho’s verified Facebook page.

Also Wednesday, about 200 police officers raided Stand News offices and seized journalistic material, according to the Hong Kong government and the Hong Kong Journalists Association – raising further concerns about the reduction of press freedoms following the imposition of a law. comprehensive National Security over the city in 2020. The Hong Kong government has repeatedly denied criticism that the law – which criminalizes acts of secession, subversion, terrorism and collusion with foreign powers – has stifled freedoms, claiming instead it has restored order in the city after protest movement in 2019. Ho initially became interested in politics in 2012 after coming out as gay, but it was the 2014 Umbrella Movement led by students that saw him take on a more prominent role. During mass pro-democracy demonstrations and protests, Ho took to the streets, becoming one of the movement’s most outspoken supporters – and one of the last to withdraw from police clearing protest camps. “I have this new generation listening to my music,” Ho told CNN in 2017. “So I think I have a responsibility to do the right thing and not spread fear of my actions.” When pro-democracy, anti-government protests once again engulfed Hong Kong in 2019, it continued to march with demonstrators, but also used its platform to seek international support. In July 2019, she spoke before UN Human Rights Council in Geneva, urging the organization to “protect the people of Hong Kong” and remove China from the council. She argued that China had given up on the commitments it had made when it took control of Hong Kong in 1997, echoing the concerns of millions of Hong Kong residents protesting at the time. During his speech at the UN, Chinese diplomats repeatedly interrupted him, accusing him of violating the UN constitution and of “unfounded” attack on Hong Kong’s “one country, two systems” model of government. Her activism has had other consequences over the years – including being blacklisted and censored in mainland China. Chinese state media have attacked Ho as “Hong Kong poison” in previous years. In 2016, amid criticism of Ho from Beijing, luxury brand Lancome canceled a promotional concert with the star, citing “security reasons”.

CNN’s Nectar Gan, James Griffiths, Teele Rebane and Jadyn Sham contributed to the report.

