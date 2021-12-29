Russia says failure to certify Nord Stream 2 is not an option – RBC





The Nord Stream 2 pipeline project logo is seen on a pipe at the Chelyabinsk Pipe Rotation Plant in Chelyabinsk, Russia, February 26, 2020. REUTERS / Maxim Shemetov

MOSCOW, Dec. 29 (Reuters) – Russia believes the Nord Stream 2 pipeline will receive the necessary certification and eventually start operating, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak told RBC media on Wednesday. Construction of the pipeline, which runs from Russia to Germany on the Baltic Sea bed and bypasses Ukraine, was completed in September, but it remains idle while awaiting regulatory approval from Berlin and Brussels. The project has become increasingly politicized amid growing tensions between Russia and the West, which fears Moscow could attack Ukraine to prevent it from forging closer ties with NATO. Russia denies having such plans. Sign up now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register The chief executive of Ukraine’s state-owned energy company Naftogaz said last month that he hoped the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline would not go online, saying it did not comply with European law. Read more Asked if Russia had a “Plan B” in case Nord Stream 2 was not certified, Novak said: “We do not consider such options and believe that it will launch in accordance with the deadlines set for certification.” The certification is expected to be completed no earlier than the end of the first half of 2022. He said Russia hopes no new requirements for the project will be introduced. Novak also said Russia was ready to increase gas exports to Europe, which has seen gas prices skyrocket amid growing demand and supply shortages, but under long-term contracts – a deal avoided by European companies in favor. of short-term agreements. Sign up now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register Reporting by Olesya Astakhova and Vladimir Soldatkin; Edited by Angus MacSwan Our standards: Principles of Thomson Reuters Trust.

