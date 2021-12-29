Western Canada faces extreme cold

VANCOUVER – An Arctic air wave is creating dangerous conditions in Western Canada, with the entire province of Alberta under an extremely cold warning, along with parts of BC, Saskatchewan and Manitoba.

“There were parts of Alberta that were 15 degrees colder than we’re seeing at the North Pole,” senior Environment Canada climatologist Dave Phillips told CTV News Channel on Tuesday.

The culprit is a thick Arctic air wave from Siberia that descends through the territories.

“It’s dense. It’s like molasses, and it just hides down, just crawls down and takes every little crack in the provinces,” Phillips said.

SKI CODES CLOSED IN ALBERTA

It was very cold in Edmonton too local ski hills are closing until temperatures rise.

On Monday morning, Edmonton saw temperatures drop to -41.6 C on Monday morning, feeling like -55 C with the cold wind. Mercury will drop to -29 degrees Celsius on Tuesday and Wednesday night, which will feel like -39 degrees Celsius as the wind cools.

All the ski hills in the city warned of closure due to the extreme cold. Even the ski resorts in the Rocky Mountains are closing until further notice.

Homeless shelters that respond to COLD POWER

Homeless shelters in Western Canada have been busy making sure the most vulnerable stay warm.

What we expect in these temperatures is an increase in people having to use the shelter, said Shaundra Bruvall, Alpha House’s communications manager at Lethbridge, Alta. We have been very lucky to have the funding and capacity for this.

In Vancouver, the extreme cold has exceeded the capacity of the shelters. The city announced that the shelters for heating will be open until New Year’s Day.

Community organizations in Winnipeg have also reached out to homeless people and distributed essentials.

It’s on the road in this extreme weather, doing welfare checks, giving people trips, providing people with harm reduction supplies, food, drink, hot drinks, clothing and blankets, said Anastasia Ziprick, director of development with Main Road Project in Winnipeg.

HIGH DEMAND FOR GOVERNMENT IN BC, ALBERTA

It was so cold in BC, the provincial utility company reported that residents set a new record for maximum electricity demand.

Between 5pm and 6pm Monday evening, demand peaked at 10,902 megawatts, Reported by BC Hydro.

BC Hydro believes the record was reached after its customers increased the heat on a particularly cold day across the province, but says there is enough supply to satisfy high demand.

However, Electrical System Operator Alberta stated a Level 2 energy emergency on Tuesday evening and urged the Albertans to reduce the use of basic equipment

A level 2 alarm means that operating reserves are being used to supply certain power grid requirements and the electricity service is maintained with load management strategies, including voluntary reduction, non-core load, and voltage reductions.

The internal load for the electricity grid peaked around 18:00 on Monday, when demand demanded more than 11,500 megawatts.

RELIEF WILL COME LATER THIS WEEK

By the end of the week a little relief from these cold conditions is expected. On Saturday, Environment and Climate Change in Canada says mercury will rise to 2 C in Calgary and -14 C in Edmonton.

In Vancouver, a maximum temperature of -3 degrees Celsius is expected on Thursday and Friday, while on Saturday the temperatures will reach 0 degrees Celsius.

Regina and Saskatoon will also have temperatures down to -7 and -11 C on Sunday, respectively.

Phillips calls this heat a “break” and says more cold weather will return for a second round by next week after the New Year.

“In the long run, we are talking about January being colder than normal,” he said.

“There is always a good chance we will see a moderation, maybe somewhere in the second week or mid-January.”