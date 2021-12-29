The flight attendants get angry after the CDC gives the airlines what they want for the quarantine change





And, just days before the CDC announced the change, the airline industry teamed up to push for a shortened quarantine timeframe, saying a 10-day isolation requirement could exacerbate staff shortages and create outages significant in our workforce and operations. Indeed, U.S. airlines have had a series of flight cancellations after the busy holiday travel season collided with the rise of the virulent Omicron variant. As an industry, we look forward to working with the CDC to make sound scientific policy decisions and to work with you to gather the empirical data needed to properly monitor any guidance modifications, said the president and CEO of Airlines for America, Nicholas Calio in a letter to the director of the CDC. Rochelle Walensky. Delta Air Lines, the first to request the change to a five-day quarantine period, also noted that the current guidance was developed in 2020 when the pandemic was in another phase without effective vaccines and treatments. Although their messages to the administration reached the top last week, airlines have lobbied to form Covid-19 quarantine protocols for much longer. For months, this stretch has thrown a wide network, from Congress to the Executive Office of the President. According to publicly available revelations, Airlines for America, whose members include the largest U.S. airlines, as well as cargo giants FedEx and UPS, reported contacts with the CDC, the Executive Office of the President, Congress, and federal agencies for Covid-19 quarantines, among other issues. over the last three quarters. Earlier this year, UPS lobbied Congress and federal agencies, including the Federal Aviation Administration, to exempt crew members from quarantine and testing requirements. Hawaiian Airlines and American Airlines also reported contacts with the Executive Office of the President, Congress, and federal agencies on a host of issues involving quarantine. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, which flies a large chunk of Amazon cargo, and United Airlines lobbied in the House of Representatives and Senate. The updated CDC guideline shortened the recommended isolation time for all people with asymptomatic Covid cases, vaccinated or not, saying the change was science-motivated indicating that most SARS-CoV-2 transmission occurs early in the course. of the disease, in general. in 1-2 days before the onset of symptoms and 2-3 days after. The agency also shortened the quarantine period for people exposed to Covid.

