Enrollment of international students in AI has dropped significantly since before the pandemic, but the decline is slowing down | tidings
During the fall semester 2021, as UofA achieved record enrollments, the smallest number of international students in a decade participated. However, officials hope the trend brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic will return soon.
During the 2020-2021 academic year there were 914,095 international students enrolled in American colleges and universities, a 15% drop from last year, according to a report from the American Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs and the Institute of International Education. At UofA, the number of international students enrolled fell to 1,180 this fall, a drop of 2.8% from autumn 2020 and 16.2% from autumn 2019, according to Office of Institutional Research and Evaluation.
We saw a huge drop with undergraduates and some with graduates as well, said Michael C. Freeman, director of international students and researchers. Students are largely dependent on their parents regarding fees and COVID-19 affected (their income).
Freeman thinks some parents also chose not to allow their students to travel abroad because of security concerns. The pandemic also raised logistical issues that complicated travel and student visa applications in the U.S., and he expects international student enrollment numbers to increase as restrictions are eased over time, he said.
ISS staff have worked to attract more international students to UofA through social media reach and virtual recruitment efforts, which help fill the gap left by the inability of representatives to attend overseas conferences and recruitment events. . While COVID-19 has limited the ability of department members to travel, recruitment efforts are still strong, Freeman said. ISS staff members have used online tools including virtual lectures to promote AI programs for international students during the pandemic.
Staff members also meet virtually with admitted students before coming to Fayetteville, so students know what to expect while studying at UofA, and current AI international students work to build close relationships with new students to ‘helping them feel welcome,’ said Freeman. He thinks they do a great job of making young students feel like UofA is their home away from home.
Wenwen Ding, a graduate student from Hangzhou, China, had to postpone her admission to UofA from fall 2020 to fall 2021 due to the pandemic. As she flew from China to her vacation in Chicago, she was nervous about living in a small town like Fayetteville, but upon arrival she quickly realized that attending UofA was the right decision, Ding said.
I now feel more relaxed in Arkansas, so I can focus on my study for four years as a PhD. students and not be distracted by noise and modern technology in big cities, Ding said.
Sulaiman Albinhamad, a graduate student from Saudi Arabia, feels grateful for the continued opportunity to study at UofA, he said. He praises the efforts made by AI officials and ISS staff to keep international students part of the campus community, especially after the Trump administration in 2020 imposed restrictive policies including a mandate for international students to take classes in person to stay. in the US during the pandemic.
It was a critical time for all international students, but thanks to UofA and ISS (who) worked hard with us to make sure we would stay here legally by offering us courses in person, Albinhamad said.
Ding said she is happy to be at UofA and grateful she can seek help from faculty and AI staff members if she ever needs help navigating her program.
I just have a lot of subjects this semester, which is (so) for me, but other than that everything is fine, and I’m having a great time with my colleagues and friends, Ding said. We help each other and do our homework together as well. I also have another difficulty with English, but I think after this (internship) semester, I am doing better.
