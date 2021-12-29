The court closes another human rights group in Russia





A Moscow court has approved a request to shut down another prominent human rights organization amid a sweeping crackdown on Russian rights groups, independent media and opposition supporters.

MOSCOW – A Moscow court on Wednesday approved a request to shut down another prominent human rights organization amid a sweeping crackdown on Russian rights groups, independent media and opposition supporters. The Moscow City Court’s decision to close the Memorial Human Rights Center came a day after Russia’s Supreme Court revoked the legal status of its sister organization, Memorial, a human rights group that drew international acclaim for its studies. his on political repression in the Soviet Union. Russian authorities have previously declared both organizations as foreign agents, a designation that brings with it additional government control and carries strong derogatory connotations. Prosecutors demanded the closure of the groups last month, arguing that they had consistently violated regulations forcing them to identify as foreign agents throughout the content they produce. Memorial and the Memorial Human Rights Center dismissed the allegations as politically motivated. We have said from the beginning that the law on foreign agents – and I’m doing the air quotes again – is not legal and should not be changed, but only repealed because it was created with the intention of stifling civil society. Today we received another testimony to this, said on Wednesday Alexander Cherkasov, chairman of the board of the Memorial Center for Human Rights. The decisions to close them drew widespread public outrage, with crowds of supporters appearing in court on Tuesday and Wednesday, despite the cold weather. Both Memorial organizations promised to appeal decisions revoking their legal status. In a statement Tuesday, Memorial vowed to find legitimate ways to continue our work. Several senior US and European officials condemned Tuesday’s decision to close the Memorial as an attack on Russian civil society. Amnesty International called Wednesday’s decision to close the Memorial Center for Human Rights another blow to the movement of Russian civil society after years of relentless attacks. In recent months, Russian authorities have stepped up pressure on rights groups, media outlets and individual journalists, citing dozens as foreign agents. Some were deemed undesirable a label outlawing organizations in Russia or accused of links to unwanted groups, and some were forced to close down or disband to prevent further prosecution. On Saturday, authorities blocked the website of OVD-Info, a prominent legal aid group focusing on political arrests, and asked social media platforms to remove its accounts after a court ruled that the website contained material justifying the groups’ actions. extremist and terrorist. The group dismissed the allegations as politically motivated. Moscow city authorities served another prominent human rights group with an eviction notice Tuesday. The Civil Assistance Committee, which helps refugees and migrants in Russia, said officials submitted a document to the organization annulling the agreement allowing the use of the space without compensation and ordering it to leave within a month. Civic Aid will fight (this), said the head of the organization, Svetlana Gannushkina. A number of Russian NGOs have switched to operating informal entities in recent years to avoid being affected by restrictive laws.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://abcnews.go.com/International/wireStory/court-shuts-human-rights-group-russia-81983223

