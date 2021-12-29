Flight Cancellations: Another 2800 flights are canceled on Tuesday as travel disruption continues amid rising Omicron





On Tuesday, another 2,800 flights were canceled, with more than 1,000 of them within, inside or outside the United States, according to tracking site FlightAware. More than 8000 flights have been delayed.

Monday presented a similar nightmare for passengers, with more than 2,800 flights canceled and 11,000 delayed.

Globally, the airlines canceled more than 6,000 flights on Christmas Eve, Christmas Eve and the day after Christmas. In the United States, more than 1,200 flights were canceled and more than 5,000 delayed on Sunday alone, as staff and crew called ill.

Cancellations come during the busiest period of the year for air travel. The U.S. Transportation Safety Administration said it checked millions of people every day over the holiday weekend, peaking at 2.19 million passengers on Thursday, Dec. 23. On Wednesday, more people passed through TSA checkpoints than on the same day in 2019.

On Saturday, air travel was slightly slower due to flight cancellations: More than 1.53 million people passed through security checkpoints on Saturday. United Airlines UAL said last week that it had to cancel hundreds of flights because it lacked enough crew members to fly safely all scheduled flights. “The nationwide increase in Omicron cases this week has had a direct impact on our flight crews and the people directing our operation,” reads a United memo from CNN. Delta FROM said he was working to get all the stranded passengers back home as soon as possible. “We apologize to our clients for the delay in their holiday travel plans,” Delta said in a statement. “Delta people are working hard to get them where they need to be as quickly and safely as possible on the next available flight.” International flights European airlines are also experiencing a small number of cancellations amid the record number of Covid-19 cases in some European countries. German airline Lufthansa said it would cancel 10% of its winter flight schedule as the pandemic continues to hit the aviation industry. In an interview with the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung last week, Lufthansa CEO Carsten Spohr said that due to “a sharp drop in bookings” the airline would have to cancel 33,000 flights from mid-January to February 2022 or 10% of the group’s winter flight schedule. Spohr’s comments were confirmed to CNN by Lufthansa’s press office. – CNN’s Pete Muntean, Arnaud Siad and Ramishah Maruf contributed to this report

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/12/28/business/flights-canceled-omicron-covid/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

