Here’s how you can help tornado victims – 89.3 WFPL News Louisville
Communities are trying to assess the damage following one of the worst tornado events in state history that engulfed western Kentucky on Dec. 11.
The state has announced that 77 Kentuckians have been confirmed dead. Tthousands of Kentuckians are left without power and many are homeless.
By the end of December,communities were overflowing with donations and supplies, according to local emergency management officials. They demand that people delay physical donations and instead think about giving money.
Here’s how you can help:
Categories: Donate to disaster relief funds, donate blood, donate supplies, donate toys, volunteer, support pets / animals, community helplines, report price increases
Donate to disaster relief funds
West Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund
Kentucky Red Cross:
- Treat online here
- Send REDCROSS message to 90999 to donate $ 10 to the American Red Cross Disaster Relief.
- To donate by phone via credit card or to ask questions about donating money to the Red Cross, please call 1-800-HELP NOW (1-800-435-7669)
GoFundMe verified sites created by community members and organizations in need
His Home Ministries (Mayfield, Ky)
Help for the Baptist disaster in Kentucky
Kentucky Local Store – buy a “Kentucky Strong” T-shirt and 100% of the proceeds will go to the Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund
Relevant Church (Mayfield, KY)
Rise and Shine (Bowling Green, KY)
SOS, a Louisville-based global health organization
Global Giving Midwest US Relief Tornado Fund
Presbyterian Aid for Disasters
International Samaritan Wallet Aid
Churches of Christ Attempt to Help in Adversity
Lutheran Reaction to Disasters
Water with Blessings – Send message WATER4SURVIVORS to 41444
Kentucky Room Foundation and Kentucky Sports Radio Tornado Relief Fund
Kentucky Health Care Services Association (collection of donations for long-term care staff affected by the storm)
Donate blood
Kentucky Red Cross: Find your local blood bank here
Kentucky Blood Center: Find a car here
Blood insurance: Schedule and meeting here
Donate clothes, blankets, food, water and other supplies
NOTE: Officials in western Kentucky have asked people to delay donating physical goods.
Since the need may resume in the future, WFPL will continue to maintain this site. But officials are demanding that organizations holding donation discs first contact the community they intend to donate to and ensure they can receive and distribute the items.
Before donating goods, be sure to ask the organization if they have ensured that the donation is welcome at this time. If your organization is listed here and no longer collects, contact [email protected] to remove it.
* Suggested donations include gas, generators, storage baskets, space heaters, eyelash lights, headlamps, batteries, propane tanks, gloves, phone chargers, gas cans, socks, underwear, blankets, coats, warm clothes, shoes toiletries, paper towels, plastic containers, paper plates, feminine hygiene products, baby formula, diapers, napkins, water, food, non-perishable foods.
Kentucky / Tennessee Rescue Army Division
Baptist Church on the north side, 611 W Lockridge St, Mayfield, KY
Fairview Baptist Church, 701 West Water Street, Mayfield, KY
Mayfield / Graves County Fair Places, 1004 KY 121, Mayfield, KY 42066
Church of the City of Salvation, 104 Railroad Ave., Dawson Springs KY, 270-425-4310
Dawson Spring High School, 317 Eli St, Dawson Springs, KY 42408
Mount Bion Baptist Church, 175 Graham Dr., Bowling Green, KY
Next Level Church, 1405 Veterans Memorial ln., Bowling Green, KY
Bar Johnson, 133 S. 3rd St.. Paducah, KY. 42001
First Baptist Church, 2890 Broadway St, Paducah, KY, 270-442-2728
Dry Ground Brewing Company, 3121 Broadway St, Paducah, KY 42001
Paducah Beer Werks, 301 N 4th St, Paducah, KY 42001
Kisha Baptiste Lone Oak, 3601 Lone Oak Rd, Paducah, KY 42003
Community kitchen, 1237 Martin Luther King Jr Drive, Paducah, KY
Barrel & Bond, 100 Broadway Paducah, KY 42001
Stepstone Family and Youth Services, 78 Caky Dr, Benton, KY, 270-527-8388
Central primary school, 115 Jim Goheen Road Benton, KY 42025 (receiving donations on weekdays from 8 am to 5 pm)
Jefferson County Public Schools, VanHoose Education Center, 3332 Newburg Road, Louisville, KY 40218 (accepting donations from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Friday)
Against wheat smoke, 401 E. Main St. & Against the Grain Public House, 1576 Bardstown Rd., Louisville, KY
Veterans Club Inc., 9419 Seatonville rd. at Fern Creek Christian Church, Louisville, KY 40291
Four Peg Smokehouse and Bar, 1053 Goss Ave, Louisville, KY 40217
Hampton Inn Louisville Airport, 800 Phillips Ln. (delivery of supplies to Graves County fairs)
Independence Bank, 3901 Shelbyville Rd., Louisville, KY and 1900 Colonel Sanders Ln., Louisville, KY
Roebling Point Books, 601 Overton Street, Newport, KY 41071
Newport Fire Department, 998 Monmouth St, Newport, KY 41071
Walnut Grove Baptist Church, 2941 Highland Lick Rd, Russellville, KY
Supply of Akridge farm, 724 Fairview Ave, Eddyville, KY 42038, 270-388-2910 – Looking specifically for tarps and gas cans
Cave City Center Community, 105 Duke St, Cave City, KY 42127
Jamestown City Park Batting Cages, 123 Park Ave, Jamestown, KY 42629 (discounts from 2pm – 6pm Saturday through Thursday)
Russell Springs City Hall, 487 Main Street, Russell Springs, KY 42642 (downhill from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday)
St. Jerome Catholic Church, 20 KY-339, Fancy Farm, KY 42039
Water drive in Pritchard Community Center, 404 S Mulberry St, Elizabethtown, KY 42701 (needs bottled water)
Felix Martin Hall, 501 W. Everly Brothers Blvd., Greenville, KY. 42345
Kentucky Education Development Corporation, Ashland office (904 Rose Road) and Lexington Office (118 James Court Ste 60)
Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, 208 South Main Street, Lawrenceburg, KY 40342
Georgetown Fire Department, 101 Jacobs Drive, Georgetown, KY (accepting donations throughout the week)
Clarksville City Hall, 2000 Broadway Street, Clarksville, IN, (donation accepted Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.)
Hope 2 All food pantry, 307 W. Mose Rager Blvd. Drakesboro, KY 42337
Henderson County Schools / Henderson Police Department, 735 N. Elm St., Henderson, KY (will fill a bus to get to Dawson Springs, can get off from 08:00 to 20:00)
O Sew Sweet Boutique, 210 East Arch Street, Madisonville, Ky.
Donate items for children / young people
Luisville PTO Coats and Book Drive. Highland Cleaners, 2457 Bardstown Rd., Louisville, KY or 4007 Brownsboro Rd., Louisville, KY (Coast & Books Only. Personal Donations Accepted Until Jan. 7)
voluntary
*** Advice: Please avoid obstructing search and rescue efforts by calling / checking in advance ***
Kentucky Emergency Management – Fill out the volunteer / donation link here
Kentucky State Parks – Email [email protected] to volunteer to help displaced families
Mayfield Independent School District – Need translators, mainly for Spanish-speaking families, email us at [email protected] or call 270-804-1381
Church Catalyst, 114 Kings Dr., Mayfield, KY, (270) 356-1191
South Warren High School, 8140 Nashville Road, Bowling Green, 270-467-7500
Bremen Volunteer Fire Department, Rr. College 51, Bremen, KY 42325, 270-525-6002
Kisha Baptiste Lone Oak, 3601 Lone Oak Rd, Paducah, KY 42003
Bowling Green Community Action Center, 171 Center St, Bowling Green, KY, 270-782-4437
Gasper Brewing Company, 302 State Street, Bowling Green, KY. – volunteers are needed to serve food
Mayfield City Hall, 211 E. Broadway, Mayfield, KY – Training volunteers needed
Marshall County High School, 416 High School Rd. Benton, KY 42025 (volunteers will be sent to the affected areas starting at 7am every day.)
Kentucky Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster
Gods Pit Crew – Crisis Response Team
Rubicon Disaster Response Team
Covenant Community Church, 1055 North Main Street, Madisonville, KY, 270-821-2000
Mercy Chefs – Mayfield, KY Tornado Response (shifts available all week)
International Samaritan Wallet Aid
Kentucky Tornado Aid Initiative by Senate candidate Charles Booker
Eight Days of Hope – Rapid Reaction Events (Mayfield, KY)
Support pets / animals in need
Human Society Animal Rescue and Response Team
Raise a pet or donate to these local shelters:
Ceglinski Animal Clinic, 5401 Blandville Rd., Paducah, KY, 270-554-0171 (offering free accommodation for displaced pets)
River Retriever Kennels LLC, 5796 Old Mayfield Rd., Paducah, KY, 270-556-4433 (offering accommodation for displaced pets)
Marcus Rushing, 224 Hughes Rd., Wickliffe, KY, 985-605-4068 (has pasture and barn for livestock / horses, free of charge for tornado victims)
Mociso Farms Livestock Sanctuary & Rescue Ltd., 595 Osborne Rd. Ekron, Ky. (drop off supplies for pets, food and any other disaster relief items from 8am to 8pm)
Refer troubled community members to these helplines
SAMHSA – Call or write 1-800-985-5990
Report price increases
It is illegal for retailers to raise the prices of certain things during an emergency. If you see that happening, you can report online or call 1-888-432-9257. According to the Kentucky Attorney General’s Office, the goods and services in this ban include: consumer food items; goods or services used for emergency cleaning; emergency supplies; medical supplies; oil for home heating; Building materials; banim; transport, freight and storage services; and gasoline or other motor fuels.
This is an evolving list of ways community members can assist in disaster relief efforts. This post will be updated. Contact Jasmine Demers at [email protected] for suggested add-ons.
