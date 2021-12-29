Coronavirus: France registers 208,000 new cases Wednesday

PARIS – The French government is moving forward with efforts to increase pressure on unvaccinated people to get the coronavirus vaccine after the country reported 208,000 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday – a record driven by the Omicron variant.

Health Minister Olivier Veran on Wednesday defended a government plan to allow only fully vaccinated people to enjoy continued access to places such as restaurants, cinemas, theaters, museums and sports arenas.

Permission will also be required for long-distance trains and domestic flights.

Veran said in a parliamentary session that the record number of infections means that more than two Frenchmen are being tested positive every second for COVID-19.

Veran estimated that about 10 percent of the French population has been in contact recently with a person infected with the virus.

Speaking to those who have not been vaccinated, he said: “There is very little chance you can escape this time (COVID-19): The virus is spreading very fast.” Veran said that in Paris public hospitals, 70 percent of people admitted to intensive care units are not vaccinated.

He also advised the most vulnerable people who have not yet received the booster vaccine to “protect yourself in the coming days. Do not take risks.”

The expedited introduction of the so-called vaccination permit is part of a government strategy to use vaccines, instead of new blockages, in an effort to mitigate the impact of the rapidly spreading omicron variant in already overcrowded hospitals.

France has vaccinated 77 percent of its population and is rushing with booster vaccines, again to fight omicron. But more than 4 million adults remain unvaccinated, including more than 1 million people over the age of 65.

More than 3,400 COVID-19 patients were admitted to intensive care units on Wednesday, a 10 percent increase over the past week.

The figure represents two-thirds of ICU beds occupied by people infected with the virus. But the number is lower than at the previous peak in the spring, when about 6,000 patients with COVID-19 needed intensive care.

The government wants the vaccination permit to be in effect by mid-January.

The bill is likely to be voted on quickly in parliament, with President Emmanuel Macron’s party having the majority in the National Assembly, which has the final say.

If approved, its introduction would mean that unvaccinated persons would no longer be able to use negative test results to enter countries where the vaccine permit is required.

The bill provides for an exemption from the permit – especially for taking trains and airplanes – for people with family or health emergencies provided they are able to take a negative test.

Those who have not been vaccinated but have a trial of a recent COVID-19 recovery will be able to obtain a limited vaccination permit for a period of six months after infection.

On Monday, Prime Minister Jean Castex announced a series of new measures aimed at curbing the spread of the virus.

However, the government stopped taking drastic restrictions, such as curfews or blockades, trying to strike a balance between the measures needed to facilitate hospitals and keep the economy functioning at the same time.

Starting next week, the big events will be limited to 2000 people inside and 5000 people outside.

Eating and drinking will be prohibited in cinemas, theaters, sports facilities and public transport, including long-distance roads.

Work from home will be mandatory at least three days a week for employees whose work makes it possible.