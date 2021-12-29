NASA clears Axiom crew for first private mission to International Space Station





The astronauts embarking on the first private manned mission to the International Space Station (ISS) next year have cleared all their medical assessments. NASA and its international partners approved the four-person crew Mission of Axiom 1 (Ax-1), which is scheduled to launch on February 28, 2022. The Ax-1 crew includes Michael López-Alegría, Larry Connor, Mark Pathy and Eytan Stibbe, according to a statement from NASA . The crew was approved by NASA and the Multilateral Crew Operations Panel, a coalition of five international space agencies that decides who flies to International Space S Tatio and the role of each crew member for the mission. “We have made great progress in our first private astronaut mission with @Axiom_Space on @Space_Station! Axiom Mission 1 astronauts Michael López-Alegría, Larry Connor, Mark Pathy and Eytan Stibbe have cleared their medical assessments and been approved by the Multilateral Operation Panel Kathy Lueders, Associate Administrator of NASA’s Space Operations Mission Directorate, said in a Twitter post . Connected: Space tourism took a giant step in 2021: Here are 10 milestones from the year We have made great progress in our first private astronaut mission with @Axiom_Space on @Space_Station! Axiom 1 Mission astronauts Michael López-Alegría, Larry Connor, Mark Pathy and Eytan Stibbe cleared the medical assessments and were approved by the Multilateral Crew Operations Panel. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/OV25PJUZl7December 20, 2021 look more Obtaining approval from the Multilateral Crew Operations Panel and passing medical evaluations represent key milestones in sending the first private astronaut mission to the orbital laboratory, according to the NASA statement. Connor will serve as the Ax-1 pilot, López-Alegría will be the mission commander and Pathy and Stibbe will be the mission specialists. Lopez-Alegria is Vice President of Axiom Space and a former NASA astronaut who has flown in space four times before, including commanding the ISS Expedition 14. Connor is an American entrepreneur and nonprofit investor activist. Pathy is a Canadian businessman and philanthropist, and Stibbe is an investor and former pilot of the Israeli Air Force. The crew will participate in microgravity experiments during their eight-day mission aboard the ISS. A total of 25 experiments will focus on science, education and extension, including research on the impact of space travel on older cells and heart health . Some of the planned research projects stem from Connor’s long-term partnership with Mayo Clinic and Cleveland Clinic. according to the Axiom . Finally, NASA gave the green light for one more second Axiom crew mission at the space station. That flight, known as the Ax-2, is currently intended to take off from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida in late 2022 or early 2023. Axiom has contracted with SpaceX to launch four manned missions in the ISS using Crew Dragon capsules and Falcon 9 missiles. The Ax-1 is part of the Houston-based company’s long-term plan to expand access to the lower orbit of the Earth ; Axiom is one of several companies working to build a commercial space station to succeed the ISS. Follow Samantha Mathewson @ Sam_Ashley13. Follow us on Twitter @ Spacedotcom and so on Facebook .

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.space.com/axiom-space-station-first-private-crew-approved The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos