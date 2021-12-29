International
Can-Am international dog racing to resume in March after COVID shutdown
FORT KENT, Maine After a hiatus last year due to COVID-19, international Can-Am Crown sled dog races will start in March 2022 from Main Street in Fort Kent.
So far, 65 mushers from Minnesota to Madawaska and from three Canadian provinces have registered for the Irving Woodlands Can-Am Crown 250, in memory of Willard Jalbert Jr. Can-Am 100 and Pepsi / Native Dog Food Can-Am 30 miles.
Can-Am has been the main event of dog sledding in New England for 28 years and attracts thousands of spectators to the small northern Maine town, Fort Kent. It also includes some shorter races, but the 250-mile Can-Am race is known as the Eastern Iditarod for the challenging course offered by mushers and their teams through the rugged forests of northern Maine.
They were eager to run the race, said Can-Am director Dennis Cyr. It’s been a long time coming but I would try to execute it again this year and hope COVID cooperates.
Denis Tremblay, the 2020 champion at the Can-Am 250, is expected to return to Quebec, as is the athlete who witnessed his toughest competition in that race, Katherine Langlais of New Brunswick, who came in second.
Sally Manikian from Shelburne, New Hampshire, will defend her 2020 Can-Am 100 Championship and face 2020 Can-Am 30 winner Rico Portalatin from Milo, who has registered for the 100-mile race this year.
The Can-Am races will start on Saturday, March 5, and organizers hope that in the coming months the ever-changing border regulations will work in favor of holding an international event.
The Canadian government currently requires a negative PCR test for COVID-19 before arrival for all Canadian travelers returning to their country due to the omicron variant of the virus. In November, testing requirements had eased and fully vaccinated Canadians, who left the country in less than 72 hours, were allowed to re-enter without a PCR test.
Of the mushers we have come to, about half are Canadian, so hopefully the Canadian border is open, Cyr said. For a while it looked good and then of course with omicron they were not sure what Canadian Customs would do. We are holding our fingers that this will pass us by and by March we will be in full steam ahead.
Canadian mushers have long been invested in Can-Am.
They appreciate that Can-Am is such a quality event and know that when they come here they will have beautiful trails, good volunteers at all checkpoints and that all the people in Fort Kent and St. John’s Valley are friendly, so they like me to come here, said Cyr.
It takes about 400 volunteers each year to keep the races running smoothly and so far, despite COVID, many have grown up to help with the event.
We had a good response, but we were certainly looking for more volunteers, Cyr said. We did not use the trails last year, so we may have a little more work on the trails this year if anyone is interested.
Volunteers are also welcome to register mushers, assist with start and finish lines and decide on the event.
Anyone who has any interest in the race at all, just call and find a place for them, Cyr said.
For information about Can-Am or to learn more about volunteer positions, check out the event Web page or call Dennis Cyr at 207-231-1171.
