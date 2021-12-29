French Covid daily cases over 200,000 as Italy considers a stricter green permit | Coronavirus

France has set a national and European record for new coronavirus infections as the Omicron variant spurs an increase in cases across the continent, with many countries reaching high levels.

France reported 208,000 cases in the previous 24 hours, up from its previous record of nearly 180,000 set the day before.

This means that 24 hours a day, day and night, every second in our country two French people are positively diagnosed with coronavirus, said the Minister of Health, Olivier Vran. We have not experienced such a situation, he said, calling it a dizzying increase.

He said the situation in Frances hospitals was already worrying because of the Delta variant. Although the massive wave of Omicron cases had not yet had an impact on the healthcare system, he said he would inevitably do so eventually.

The UK, Italy, Spain, Portugal, Denmark and Greece all reported new case records this week, while across Europe the seven-day recurring average of new cases in the US reached 267,000 on Tuesday, with Omicron making up 59% of these.

New infections in Australia rose to nearly 18,300 on Wednesday, eclipsing the previous level of around 11,300 hit the day before. The prime minister, Scott Morrison, said the country needed a change of gears.

The World Health Organization (WHO) said the simultaneous circulation of the Delta and Omicron variants was triggering an alarming tidal wave of infections that could lead to increased hospitalizations and deaths.

Its general manager, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said he was very concerned that Omicron, spreading at the same time as Delta, was leading to a case tsunami. The WHO has said that Omicron poses a very high risk and could overwhelm health systems.

Studies in Britain, South Africa and Denmark suggest that Omicron is less deadly than some of its predecessors, but the large number of people tested positive means hospitals in some countries could soon be overloaded and businesses could struggle. to continue working because of workers who need to be quarantined. .

The rapid rate of transmission of the new variant is forcing governments to find a delicate balance between restoring restrictions to protect hospitals and keeping economies and societies open.

French lawmakers on Wednesday debated a new law that would only allow vaccinated people to enter bars, restaurants, cinemas, museums, sports arenas and other public places, with evidence of a negative Covid test that would not be accepted on.

In Italy, where private and public sector workers need a green permit certifying vaccination, cure or a negative test to enter the workplace, the government is also considering a proposal to exclude those who can only show one negative test.

Regional leaders are also urging the Italian government to lift or reduce the isolation period for people who have received three injections of a Covid vaccine and then been exposed to someone who tested positive for the virus.

We can not block the country by quarantining the contacts of people who turn out to be positive. Covid has changed, most of the population is vaccinated, we also need to review measures to cope with it, said Giovanni Toti, president of the Liguria region.

Italy is one of the few countries that has canceled or restricted public celebrations since the resurgence of the virus.

Greece, which has also banned Christmas and New Year celebrations in public places, imposed new restrictions on the hospitality sector on Wednesday, pushing ahead of measures planned for early January after authorities announced a new daily record. of 21,657 cases, more than double that of Mondays.

Bars, nightclubs and restaurants will have to close at midnight, with no customers on foot and no music, except for the New Year when they can then stay open until 2am. “These measures, if fully implemented, will enable us to return to our normal lives by mid-January,” said Health Minister Thanos Plevris.

Some countries are still waiting for the Omicron wave to hit. Case numbers are still declining in Germany, but its health minister, Karl Lauterbach, said the actual number could be much higher because fewer tests were being done during the holiday season.

He said the real incidence was two or three times higher than the reported Wednesday rate of 205 Covid cases per 100,000 people over seven days, the lowest since November, adding that a sharp jump was expected within a very long period. short time.

On Tuesday, Germany closed nightclubs and ordered sporting event organizers to keep them closed. He also limited private gatherings to 10 vaccinated persons, or only two families if an unvaccinated person is present.

The rules came to the forefront of restrictions already affecting the unvaccinated, who are barred from shops, restaurants and cultural events. Lauterbach said the rules may need to be tightened further, as existing measures will not be enough to prevent a significant increase in Omicron cases.

In Belgium, however, where case numbers are also relatively low, the government changed course on Wednesday, allowing theaters and cinemas to reopen after a court suspended their closure.

Meanwhile, other European countries are still facing the Delta variant. Poland reported 794 Covid-related deaths on Wednesday, the highest number in the fourth wave of the pandemic. Deputy Health Minister Waldemar Kraska said more than 75% of those who died were unvaccinated.