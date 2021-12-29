Merseyside police under fire for firing officer | police

A suspected police culture of impunity helped an officer taking selfies while on duty at a murder scene commit a series of industrial-scale disciplinary offenses for six years, it is said.

PC Ryan Connolly, of the Merseyside force, resigned after taking pictures of vulnerable people, as well as distributing racist and offensive images, came to light.

The Guardian found that between 2014 and 2020 Connolly took pictures on his cell phone of people in mental health crises, in hospitals, and had pictures and graphics on his cell phone that were extremely racist, including an image of a Ku member. Klux Klan.

Merseyside police and court officials confirmed that Connolly was also convicted in November of three counts of possession of extreme pornography. He will be sentenced next month in Manchester crown court.

Connolly faced a disciplinary tribunal last month and Vinny Tomlinson, former chairman of the Merseysides Black Police Association, attended. Tomlinson said: “All my time working in Merseyside police, Connollys’ behavior is the worst example of bad behavior of a person of this kind that I can remember. He has committed offenses on an almost industrial scale, over several years, most of which were committed during the time he was in office.

The Connollys case referred to prosecutors for photos he took while on duty of material found on his phone in relation to vulnerable persons; sometimes he told those who had gone to the police for help, and sometimes the suspects.

The case was investigated by the police, who consulted with lawyers from the Crown Prosecution, sources confirm.

The Connollys case echoes that of two Metropolitan police officers who used their cell phones to photograph the scene where the two sisters were killed. The pair were convicted in court after admitting misconduct in public office.

Tomlinson said more answers were needed in the case: Why did Connolly not face criminal charges of misconduct in a public office and data protection violations? All of the individuals abused by Connolly have been contacted by Merseyside police and have they been notified? Has the murder victim’s family been informed of Connolly’s behavior at the scene of their sons’ murder?

Why has Merseyside police not yet released the outcome of Connolly’s hearing within 28 days as required to do so?

Merseyside Police said the allegations constituted a violation of the policy of force and the misconduct hearing was considered the most appropriate way to deal with the cases.

Details about Connolly come after a terrible year for police.

In addition to two Met officers who were jailed for taking pictures of a murder scene, one officer was jailed for life after using police equipment to kidnap and kill Sarah Everard after pulling her off a street in London in March 2021.

In the Western Mercia force, an officer became the first in more than 30 years to be convicted of manslaughter for using violence in the performance of his duties. Former PC Benjamin Monk fired a stunning electric gun for more than 30 seconds at former Premier League footballer Dalian Atkinson and hit him twice in the head, which contributed to his death in August 2016.

Liz Fekete, of the Institute for Racial Relations, said the growing number of police officers found to have shared racist, sexist, homophobic and outspoken content through private WhatsApp groups suggests that the police leadership has lost control of ranking and dossier.

No doubt they will use these cases as examples of effective internal mechanisms to get rid of the force of rogue elements or rotten apples, but such cases, often undiscovered for years, are increasing because these officers believe that they are out of control because of the culture of denial of racism and the silence of whistleblowers within the force.

Andy George, president of the National Black Police Association, said: Racism and the culture of the past canteen seem to have shifted to online platforms where people feel comfortable talking openly about things they know are wrong in today’s service modern police. WhatsApp groups have been a particular area of ​​concern

Senior leaders need to acknowledge systematic issues that allow individuals to thrive and racism to continue, which erodes trust and confidence in our diverse communities.

The disciplinary court found Connolly guilty of misconduct. He had resigned before the November hearing and after the court was formally fired by Merseyside police. Connolly had also had an affair with a known criminal without informing his bosses. He took pictures of himself in 2018 at a murder scene where he was assigned to guard the cordon after a teenager was stabbed to death.

Merseyside Deputy Chief of Police Ian Critchley said: “The conduct of this officer is miserable and serves to undermine the public’s trust and confidence in the police.”

His actions are an insult to the uniform and police service, which constantly strives to protect our communities and provide a professional and comprehensive service to the people of Merseyside.