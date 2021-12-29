Notley will focus on her party’s healthcare, affordability and electoral platform in 2022

Photo by Larry Wong / Postmedia

Content of the article Alberta opposition leader Rachel Notley says the New Democrats will focus on public health care and push the government to address affordability for Albertans in 2022.

Advertising This ad has not been uploaded yet, but your article continues below.

Content of the article After pursuing the government in its response to the COVID-19 crisis, staff shortages and expanded hospital capacity, Notley said in a year-end interview that reinforces the damaged public health care system will be at the helm of her party in New Year and when the legislature convenes in February. Our task is also to channel the concerns of the Albanians into the legislature and the main concern of the Albanians is the state of our healthcare system and their fear if they can trust this government if we face another wave, Notley said. With the number of Albertans waiting for surgery reaching 81,600 in early December, Health Minister Jason Copping has promised to increase surgical capacity and work to carry out planned surgeries at a clinically convenient time, with added operating rooms and enlarged expected early next year.

Advertising This ad has not been uploaded yet, but your article continues below.

Content of the article The government has budgeted $ 120 million a year for the Alberta Surgical Initiative, an effort to increase the number of publicly funded surgeries offered by private clinics. However, Notley said she believes the government has damaged the healthcare system and is setting itself up to justify more privatization. Kenney has signaled that he is very interested in why the US system does not seem to need to cancel operations, she said. The Prime Minister’s Office rejected a request for an interview with Kenney about the story. Affordability at the top of the mind Following the legislature’s autumn session, the NDP accused the government of doing nothing to address the affordability challenges facing Alberta families.

Advertising This ad has not been uploaded yet, but your article continues below.

Content of the article Notley said her party is very concerned about the cost of living in Alberta, including rising utility bills, insurance bills, high school tuition, school fees and potentially property taxes. The NDP has built its election platform under its project of the future in Albertas one by one, something that Notley promised more in 2022. Her last consultation focused on discussing how to combat rising cost of living, from food items to gas. Kenney has also acknowledged inflation as a major concern, he said his government will be work on ways to help Alberts deal with rising costs in the New Year, including policies that can protect people from further increases in gas and electricity prices.

Advertising This ad has not been uploaded yet, but your article continues below.

Content of the article Recovery needs to focus on diversification Optimistic about the economic turn of the provinces, the prime minister has said he believes by the end of 2022 , the biggest challenge facing the provincial economy will be the lack of skilled labor, an issue that will be a central part of his government’s budget for February 2022. Throughout the year, UCP has been highlighting the news of international companies coming to the province, including a record $ 480 million in venture capital. Photo by Larry Wong / Postmedia A recent $ 2.5 billion investment in a petrochemical plant near the Grande Prairie was for Kenney another sign that the government’s recovery plan is working. As for Notley, she said her party has been more focused on diversification, showing its promises if it is resolved in 2023 to move the Albertas power grid to zero net emissions by 2035 and get universal internet speed high by 2027.

Advertising This ad has not been uploaded yet, but your article continues below.

Content of the article The NDP published a hydrogen development plan more than a year before the government. Notley said she was pleased her party started talking in detail about economic issues like hydrogen in front of others. We need to focus on diversifying and creating sustainable jobs. We need to find a way to start attracting people here instead of driving them away, Notley said. COVID-19 tackling an extraordinary breach of trust: Notley The prime minister’s popularity has plummeted in opinion polls this year, especially when it comes to tackling his COVID-19 pandemic governments. In Leger’s latest poll, conducted for Postmedia, the Notleys party held a nine-point lead among determined or inclined voters. Notley said the UCPs’ approach from the travel scandal called Alohagate at the beginning of the year to the fourth wave at the end has resulted in a tremendous breach of trust that will be hard to forget, despite the positive economic headlines that gathers provinces.

Advertising This ad has not been uploaded yet, but your article continues below.

Content of the article Albertans do not think they will be prepared to forgive or move on to different topics until these people take responsibility for what happened, Notley said. Kenney has expressed regret that the province went from a pandemic approach to an endemic approach when it announced the Alberta Open for the summer on July 1, but he also defended the decision to reopen, saying the government had good reason to be optimistic. As the wave of COVID-19 cases rose in August and early September, the Notleys NDP accused the government of failing to act. People were at a loss. It was a very felt feeling of betrayal, Notley said. Kenney has consistently said that while on vacation in August, he kept in touch with staff, was informed and actively made decisions. [email protected] twitter.com/reportrix

Share this article on your social network

Advertising This ad has not been uploaded yet, but your article continues below.