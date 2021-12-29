The WHO chief is concerned about the ‘tsunami’ of omicron, delta cases

BERLIN (AP) The head of the World Health Organization said Wednesday that he was concerned about the omicron and delta variants of COVID-19 combining to produce a case tsunami, but said he still hoped the world would leave it behind. the evil of the pandemic. that in 2022.

Two years after the coronavirus first appeared, senior UN health agency officials warned it was too early to make sure of initial data suggesting omicron, the latest variant, leads to milder disease. . Reported for the first time last month in South Africa, it is already the dominant variant in the United States and parts of Europe.

And after 92 of the 194 WHO member countries failed to meet the target of vaccinating 40% of their population by the end of this year, Tedros Director General Adhanom Ghebreyesus urged everyone to make a decision for the new year to supported a campaign to vaccinate 70% of the country’s population by early July.

According to WHO figures, the number of COVID-19 cases registered worldwide increased by 11% last week compared to last week, with nearly 4.99 million newly reported from December 20-26. New cases in Europe that accounted for more than half of the total increased by 3%, while those in America increased by 39% and there was a 7% increase in Africa. Global profit followed a gradual increase since October.

“I’m very concerned that omicron, being more transmissible (and) circulating at the same time as the delta, is leading to a case tsunami,” Tedros told an online news conference. This, he said, will put tremendous pressure on exhausted health workers and health systems on the verge of collapse.

The WHO said in its weekly epidemiological report that the overall risk regarding omicron remains very high. He cited solid evidence that there is a growing advantage over the delta variant.

He noted that a decrease in the incidence of cases has been seen in South Africa and that early data from that country, the UK and Denmark suggest a reduced risk of hospitalization with omicron, but said more data are needed. .

The head of WHO emergencies, Dr. Michael Ryan, underlined this note of caution. He said it would be important in the coming weeks to print the broadcast of both variants to the minimum we can.

Ryan said omicron infections started mostly in young people, but what we have not seen is the omicron wave fully established in the wider population. And I’m a little nervous about making positive predictions until we see how well the vaccine protection will work in those older and more vulnerable populations.

WHO officials did not provide specific comments on US and other countries’ decisions to reduce periods of isolation. Ryan said these are judgment calls that countries make taking into account scientific, economic and other factors. He noted that the average incubation period to date has been about five to six days.

We need to be careful about changing tactics and strategies right away based on what we were seeing for Omicron, Ryan said.

Tedros renewed earlier warnings that ending health inequality remains key to ending the pandemic. He said the loss of the target to vaccinate 40% of the population this year is not only a moral disgrace, but cost him his life and gave the virus the opportunity to circulate unchecked and mutate.

Countries largely missed the target due to limited supply to low-income countries for most of the year and then vaccines arriving near the expiration date, without things like syringes, he said.

However, I remain optimistic that this could be the year to not only end the acute phase of the pandemic, but also chart a path to stronger health security, Tedros said.

