Historians mourn dissolution of Russia’s Historical Remembrance Rights Group
Prominent historians and human rights activists were shocked by a Russian Supreme Court ruling Tuesday on the closure of Memorial International, which chronicles the historic abuses of the former Soviet Union and identified victims of former Soviet dictator Josef Stalin’s purges. .
The human rights group, which has long angered Russian officials, has pleaded guilty to violating a law requiring NGOs and other groups to register as foreign agents if they receive foreign donations. Kremlin critics said the organization was targeted for political reasons.
The sister organization Memorial Internationals, the Memorial Center for Human Rights, which campaigns on behalf of political prisoners in present-day Russia, is also under legal threat. Prosecutors in Moscow on Wednesday will call for its closure on allegations that it has justified terrorism and pardoned extremism in its publications.
The persecution of the International Center for Human Rights in Memorials and Memorials is an insult to their noble missions and to the cause of human rights everywhere, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement late Tuesday. the memory of millions of people who suffered from the repression of the Soviet era deserve better.
Blinken further expressed US solidarity with those in Russia who have been targeted for exercising their rights to peaceful expression, association and assembly.
A power that fears memory will never be able to reach democratic maturity, Piusr Cywiski, director of the Auschwitz-Birkenau State Museum, said on Tuesday. Other historians said on social media that the decision closed a year of crackdowns on Kremlin critics who had not been seen since Soviet days.
In a joint statement, the German branch of Amnesty International, the Heinrich Bll Foundation and the Buchenwald and Mittelbau-Dora Memorial Foundation condemned the decision, saying the Russian government wants to monopolize individual and collective memory.
Detection of atrocities
Memorial International chronicles the horrors of the communist era since it was co-founded in 1987 by Nobel laureate and Soviet dissident Andrei Sakharov, four years before the end of the Soviet Union. Historians of the memorial found the sites of execution and the mass grave of Stalin’s Great Terror, also known as the Great Purge, and tried to identify as many victims as possible.
Several historians linked to Memorial International have been jailed in recent years, including Karelia-based Gulag chronicler Yury Dmitriyev, who this week was sentenced to 15 years in a criminal colony for allegedly abusing his adopted daughter.
Other historians say the charge against Dmitriev was fabricated and flattened to silence him. Two other Gulag chroniclers have also been jailed on sex-related charges.
Historical memory
Kremlin authorities have repeatedly accused Memorial International of distorting history. Ahead of Tuesday’s decision, state prosecutor Alexei Zhafyarov said: It is clear that the Memorial creates a false image of the USSR as a terrorist state. Zhafyarov claimed that the organization’s extensive list of victims of Stalinist repression included Nazi perpetrators with the blood of Soviet citizens in their hands.
That is why we, the descendants of the victors of World War II, are obliged to look at the efforts to rehabilitate the traitors and collaborators of the Nazis, he added.
The image of Stalin has been slowly rehabilitated since Vladimir Putin came to power in the late 1990s, a rehabilitation involving the construction of new statues and memorials and officials no longer embarrassed to hang portraits of Stalin.
Memorial historians say they are on the front line of a battle over the history and chronicle of the communist past.
The act of commemoration itself is disgusting, St. Petersburg-based historian Anatoly Razumov told VOA in a recent interview. He said officials under Putin see the commemoration as unpatriotic, an act taken by the fifth columnists in favor of Western enemies.
Razumov said the search for the Great Terror has always been difficult, even during the years of the merger (the period after Stalin’s death in 1953) of Mikhail Gorbachev and Boris Yeltsin, Putin’s predecessors. He said 1997 marked the last beginning of the merger when it comes to the history of the Great Terror. In a presidential decree, Yeltsin declared 1997 the Year of Reconciliation.
After 1997, the topic was meant to calm down. As for the authorities, the topic is over, Razumov told VOA.
Memorial historians say Kremlin-backed academics have made many attempts to add details to the history of the horrors Russia endured during World War II at the hands of the German Nazis.
Last year, Russian prosecutors summoned Red Army surviving veterans to recall their experiences on the battlefield to help identify the Nazis and their accomplices committing war atrocities in the Soviet Union.
The investigation was linked by some observers to Putin’s renewed interest in historical memory. The Russian leader and former KGB officer has loudly complained that the wartime role of the Soviet Union and its losses have been underestimated for propaganda purposes by Western politicians and historians.
Putin has argued that Western popular culture bypasses Soviet sacrifices and instead focuses on events such as the landing of Normandy in 1944. Some Western historians sympathize with Putin’s claim and his insistence that Soviet sacrifice in life and treasure was much more greater than the Western allies. But they question Putin’s rigid selectivity.
Timothy Snyder, a Yale University historian and author of “The Road to Palestine,” has accused Putin of taking some points from the past to portray them as moments of justice, while everything between those moments has been dismissed.
Last year, Putin labeled those who disagree with the Kremlin’s version of history as Western collaborators. And Russia’s Investigative Committee has set up a department to investigate history falsifications, which rights activists and historians fear will be used to further stifle free investigation.
UN Special Rapporteur Mary Lawlor warned last month that any dismantling of the Memorial would be a new setback for human rights defenders in Russia, whose criticisms of historical and contemporary human rights abuses they for many years targeted a government that is increasingly reducing space for public debate.
