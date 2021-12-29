International
France reports a record high of 208,000 COVID-19 cases in one day – National
France is seeing a “tsunami” of COVID-19 infections, with 208,000 cases reported in the last 24 hours, a new national and European record, Health Minister Olivier Veran told lawmakers Wednesday.
France has broken infection records repeatedly in recent days, with Tuesday’s 180,000 cases already the highest for a country in Europe, according to data on Covidtracker.fr.
“This means that 24 hours a day, day and night, every second in our country, two French people are diagnosed positive,” said Veran. “We have never experienced such a situation,” he said, describing the rise in cases as “dizzying.”
Global COVID-19 infections hit a record high over the past seven-day period, Reuters data showed on Wednesday as the Omicron variant went out of control, keeping workers at home and overwhelming testing centers.
Nearly 900,000 cases were detected on average every day worldwide between December 22 and 28, with a host of countries posting new all-time highs in the previous 24 hours, including the United States, Australia, many in Europe and Bolivia.
France considers a single dose vaccine for COVID-19 survivors
Nearly two years after China first warned the World Health Organization (WHO) of a string of cases of “viral pneumonia” of unknown origin in Wuhan city, the regularly changing coronavirus is still wreaking havoc, forcing many governments to rethink quarantine and testing rules. .
Although studies have suggested that Omicron is less deadly than some previous variants, the large number of people being tested positive means that hospitals in some countries may soon be overloaded, while businesses may struggle to keep up because of workers. to be quarantined.
“Delta and Omicron are now dual threats that bring cases to record levels, leading to increased hospitalizations and deaths,” WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a news conference.
“I’m very concerned that Omicron, being very contagious and spreading at the same time as Delta, is leading to a tsunami of cases.”
Britain, Italy, Spain, Portugal, Greece, Cyprus and Malta all recorded a record number of new cases on Tuesday, while the seven-day average number of new daily cases in the United States reached a record 258,312, according to a Reuters report on Wednesday. . . The previous peak was 250,141, recorded last January.
Hundreds of flights have been canceled across the United States every day since Christmas after airline staff tested positive for coronavirus. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said it was monitoring 86 vessels reporting COVID-19 cases.
Despite the rise in coronavirus infections, deaths and hospitalizations are relatively low, CDC director Rochelle Walensky said on Wednesday.
While the current seven-day average of cases is about 240,400 per day, 60 percent more than last week, the hospitalization rate for the same period has increased only 14 percent to about 9,000 per day over the same period. Deaths fell about seven percent to 1,100 a day, Walensky added.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said 90% of patients who ended up in intensive care had not received booster vaccines, which medical experts say is the best protection against Omicron.
The reliability of daily COVID-19 case numbers is changing
Australia recorded nearly 18,300 new cases, eclipsing Tuesday’s previous pandemic level of about 11,300.
In Spain, demand for free test kits by the Madrid regional government far exceeded supply, with long queues forming outside pharmacies
Early data from Britain, South Africa and Denmark suggest that the risk of hospitalization from Omicron is lower than from Delta, the WHO said in its latest epidemiological report.
However, WHO chief emergency expert Mike Ryan said it was too early to draw definitive conclusions because Omicron has so far circulated mainly in the younger and less vulnerable age groups.
A number of governments were also increasingly concerned about the large number who were forced to isolate themselves because they had been in contact with one affected by the coronavirus.
“We just can not get them all out of circulation because they just happen to be in a certain place at a certain time,” Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison told reporters.
Spain reduced the isolation period for people who tested positive for COVID-19 to seven days out of 10, the health ministry said, although the new infections hit a record high.
Italy was expected to ease some quarantine rules, worried about banning them due to the number of preliminary isolation. Cases there doubled in one day to 78,313 on Wednesday.
China, however, stuck to its zero-tolerance policy, keeping 13 million people in Xian, the capital of central Shaanxi province, in rigid isolation for seven days after 151 new cases were reported on Tuesday, though none with Omicron until now. tani.
COVID-19: WHO concerned about ‘case tsunami’ from variants
“I just want to go home,” said a 32-year-old mechanic who was in town for work last week when he was effectively shut off from the outside world.
The increase in occasions coincides with the New Year holidays in many countries, usually a period of holidays and travel. Some countries, such as Italy, have canceled public celebrations, while authorities in Japan have urged residents to hold small New Year’s meetings.
“The highest risk is meeting people without taking adequate measures to prevent infection,” said Norio Ohmagari, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
– Reporting by Benoit Van Overstraeten, Geert De Clercq and Marc Angrand; Written by Ingrid Melander
