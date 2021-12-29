Rodger Arola | News, Sports, Work





STANTON – Rodger Arola, 84, a resident of Stanton Township, passed away peacefully at his home on Sunday, December 19, 2021.

He was born on October 23, 1937, to Arthur and Edith (Hansen) Arola in Laurium. He attended local schools and graduated from Calumet High School in 1955. He served in the U.S. Navy for two years active and six years in the Naval Reserve. On August 27, 1960, he married Nancylu Olds in Calumet. He graduated from Michigan University of Technology with a bachelor of science degree in civil engineering in 1963, and a master’s degree in engineering mechanics in 1964 and was a member of the Chi Epsilon and Tau Beta Pi Honor fraternities. He was a graduate assistant in the MTU engineering mechanics department from June 1963 to December 1964. In 1965, he began working for the U.S. Forest Service for 30 years, retiring in 1994. While with the Forest Service, he traveled extensively in the U.S. and Europe. In 1978, under the US / USSR Science and Technology Exchange Program, he led a two-person delegation to study mechanization in the USSR and was the lead author of an extensive State Department report. He was detailed as a harvest expert at the Institute of Forestry of the Pacific Islands in Hawaii to analyze the harvest of eucalyptus plantations for energy wood. He was appointed Exchange Scientist at the Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences in Garpenberg, Sweden for 15 months in collaboration with Norway, Finland and Denmark. In 1986, he received a USDA Superior Service Award for creativity in developing new technology for advancing in harvesting and forest management awarded to him in Washington DC by the Secretary of Agriculture. He influenced the start of international research and his achievements along with over 50 publications and presentations has earned him respect as a world authority in his field by his peers. In his spare time, Rodger enjoyed dancing with his wife Nancy, working with wood, carving, hunting, fishing, playing golf with his friends, and sailing with Nancy and his dog, Impi. He has left behind his wife of 61 years; some cousins ​​in the Hansen and Arola families; his brother-in-law, Gary (Gale) Olds in O’Fallen, Illinois; two granddaughters and one grandson, Kristen (Brad) Oster, Greta (Jason) Bohnenstiehl, Benjamin (Brianne) Olds and their children, Abigail and Alexis Oster, Alex and Carter Bohnenstiehl and Penelope and Lenny Olds. At Rodger’s request, the cremation is done and a private service near the cemetery will be done in the spring at Lake View Cemetery. Instead of other expressions of sympathy, memorials may be sent to the Copper Country Human Society on behalf of Rodger. Nancy would like to thank her family, very special lifelong friends and her neighbors for their help and assistance during Rodger’s progressive dementia and sudden death. Erickson Crowley Peterson Funeral Home in Calumet is helping the family with the arrangements, Online family comforts can be found at ericksoncrowleypeterson.com.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.mininggazette.com/obituaries/2021/12/rodger-arola-2/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos