COVID-19 continued to become titles in Saskatchewan throughout 2021

The year began with Saskatchewan in the middle of the second wave of COVID-19.

It is ending with the fading of the fourth wave, but with fears of a fifth wave after the Omicron variant was discovered in the province.

Read more: Doctor Predicts Fifth Wave on Saskatchewan COVID-19 Vaccine Anniversary

When January began, temporary public health restrictions imposed in December 2020, including a ban on family visits, capacity limits in businesses, and a ban on adult team sports were extended until March 9th.

The province eased restrictions that day, allowing bubbles for up to three families for a maximum of 10 individuals in a home at any one time.

It did not last long in Regina, as the province tightened the size of family gatherings in the region on March 24, as the city became the provincial hotspot for COVID-19 cases.

The story goes down the ad

Private indoor meetings were restricted to close family members, with the exception of people living alone and the sole parents of minor children.

Traveling in and out of the region was not recommended unless absolutely necessary.

Dr. Alexander Wong, an infectious disease doctor in Regina, said front-line healthcare workers rallied about what they thought would be the worst of COVID-19.

There really was this collaboration, like, You know what? Here we have been vaccinated. We just need to buy as much time as possible. Let’s try hard, work together and try to get past it, thinking we will never have to hope to do it again, he said in a year-end interview.

Household bubbles were restricted across the province again on April 13 only to immediate family members as a means of slowing the spread of COVID-19.

Public health restrictions were extended several more times before the province announced its three-step reopening plan on May 4th.

Read more: Saskatchewan is the guide to pandemic reopening

Step 1 began on May 30 after three weeks had passed since 70 percent of the population aged 40 and over had received the first vaccine.

The story goes down the ad

Among the restrictions eased were the capacity of seats in restaurants and the limits of gathering in private gatherings.

Step 2 was reached on June 20, when 70 percent of those 30 and older had received their first dose of the vaccine.

Similar news The next wave could be the Saskatchewans’ worst, modeling shows

Among the changes were the removal of capacity limits in retail stores and restaurants, the removal of all restrictions on youth and adult sports, and the admission of up to 15 people to private gatherings.

As new case numbers continued to fall and more people received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, the province said it would lift all public health measures, including camouflage, on July 11th.

This is by no means the end of COVID. This is the end of the public health restrictions that have been imposed, said then-Saskatchewan Prime Minister Scott Moe.

COVID will still be here on July 12, July 13 and throughout the summer.

Moe said at the time that the province would not bring a request to show evidence of vaccination before entering a business or attending an event.

When we pass July 11, go to an area where the emergency order will not be in effect, Moe said June 30.

The story goes down the ad

We certainly do not have the ability then to ask people to show a vaccination test whether or not they would attend any major event.

Moe doubled in August when he said the province would not mandate vaccine passports, but would support businesses and jobs that require vaccination proof or a negative test.

That changed on September 16 when Moe said the unvaccinated were leading the fourth wave of COVID-19.

Read more: How Saskatchewan Vaccine Test Policies and Exceptions Will Work

The daily number of cases had dropped below 100 for most of the summer, but began to rise near the end of August, with more than 300 new cases reported daily through most of September.

Moe said the vaccination test or a negative test will be required from October 1 for indoor dining in restaurants, nightclubs, bars, venues and entertainment, as well as indoor fitness centers and gyms.

Cases escalated further in October, with the province enforcing mandatory camouflage for all indoor public spaces.

The target for lifting the measure was the end of October, but since then it has been extended to early 2022 as the fourth wave saw an increase in the number of hospital admissions and patients in intensive care.

The story goes down the ad

A record number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients were reported on October 6,356 and a high number of 85 COVID-19 intensive care patients was reported on October 18th.

The ICU beds in Saskatchewan were overcrowded and the province began sending COVID-19 intensive care patients to Ontario for treatment.

Read more: Saskatchewan sends 6 intensive care patients to Ontario as ICU challenges continue

We ended up, honestly, with the worst of all, where we ended up overflowing our ICU, just on the eve of formal triage protocols, and had to fly about 30 people to Ontario, Wong said.

There was not enough space to treat them, so patients with COVID-19 were discharged to cardiac centers and pediatric wards.

Health care workers called for help and Dr. Susan Shaw warned what would happen if they did not get it.

We will be forced into a situation where we actually have to choose who gets critical care, who gets care at the end of life, who gets palliative care. I do not want to go there, Shaw, chief medical officer for the Saskatchewan Health Authority, said in September.

Military nurses were sent to help overcrowded health care workers in the province.

The story goes down the ad

New case count records were set and more than 150 COVID-19-related deaths were reported in October, the deadliest month to date.

And the disease spread to children who were not yet able to be vaccinated.

The last ICU patient returned to Saskatchewan in December.

December saw Saskatchewan report the first cases of the Omicron variant. Health officials said four members of a single family with a history of traveling to Africa tested positive for the variant.

I know there are messages now about how we will recover and do a series of surgeries and all that stuff, Wong said.

But honestly, we will have a fifth wave of COVID and I am not sure who will remain.

Read more: COVID-19 Saskatchewan extends its public health order until January 31st

As the calendar moves into 2022, it is becoming clear that numbers do not matter.

This is the era of the pandemic and will remain so until more people in the province get their first, second and third doses and until vaccinated countries help those who do not.

The story goes down the ad

If we do not, this is essentially what our reality will be. We will have a fifth wave and a sixth wave, then a seventh wave, and there will be infinite variants.

View link »

<br />



Similar news