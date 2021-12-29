Taiwan’s main opposition party sees international pivot between domestic obstacles Taiwan News





TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Kuomintang (KMT) is in the midst of an international pivot as it prepares to re-establish an official presence in Washington to spread a counter-narrative with that of President Tsai Ing-wen’s Progressive Democratic Party (DPP) () ). Alexander Huang (), director of the newly formed Main Affairs Department’s Department of International Affairs, held a year-end press conference Tuesday morning (December 28th) on the state of the opposition party’s efforts for international reach. The next chairman Eric Chu () defended a revived office in Washington in October and the opposition Central Committee Standing Committee approved the proposal the day he took office. Speaking via video link on Tuesday, Deputy Director of the Department of International Affairs Eric Huang (), who is overseeing the launch of the liaison office, said it is proceeding according to plan and is set to open early next year. The party’s last office in the US was closed at the beginning of the Ma Ying-jeou () administration in 2008. As a sign of how much weight the KMT is putting into its public relations operations in the state, party elders like director Huang and veteran diplomat Andrew Hsia () will travel to the US to take advantage of their deep ties to the country. “I will go with more than 30 years of my credibility and integrity,” Huang told Taiwan News. “We want to present to our American friends stable and reliable counterparts.” Huang, who also teaches war strategy and games at Tamkang University, noted that last year has been fraught with challenges such as the ongoing pandemic, the rising incidence of extreme weather events and the US-China war for global influence. . “We want to discuss a common future because the US needs time to materialize or realize the full concept of the Indo-Pacific strategy,” Huang told Taiwan News after the event. While acknowledging calls among US Taiwanese observers for the country to increase its defense budget in the face of the Chinese threat, he said Taiwan shares responsibility for lowering the temperature in the strait, “not only by raising money for defense spending, but also by using “Our unique position and our smart strategy … with the full understanding of Washington, so we can have even greater overlapping interests and trust.” As Taiwan’s time in the international spotlight has increased recently, so has the risk of military confrontation in the Taiwan Strait, he noted, noting that over the past five years, the country has lost eight allies. diplomacy under the supervision of the DLE. The security environment around Taiwan will be shaped in the near term by several events, including next year’s US midterm elections, local elections in Taiwan, and the 20th National Congress of the Chinese Communist Party. Meanwhile, with pandemics and vaccine supplies continuing to affect travel around the world, emerging technologies could open new frontiers in diplomacy. The press event came less than two weeks after the KMT suffered a major internal setback, losing all four proposals it had put forward in a national referendum. One of the issues on the ballot paper was the ban on pork in the U.S. containing traces of ractopamine, the weak drug that the Tsai administration had allowed last year as part of its bid for a trade deal with Washington.

