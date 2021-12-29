The South Korean company will buy $ 1.6 billion worth of shares in Kraton Corp. | News, Sports, Work





From staff reports BELPRE – Shareholders of Kraton Corp. recently approved the company’s proposed acquisition by DL Chemical Co. Ltd. According to a press release from Pulse News, DL Chemical Co., the world’s largest manufacturer of polybutene and a subsidiary of DL Holdings Co. of South Korea, will buy a full stake in US chemical company Kraton Corp. for $ 1.6 billion, a deal that will cement the Korean chemical company’s leading position in the global petrochemical industry. Representatives of DL Chemical said its board decided to buy a 100 per cent stake in Kraton for $ 1.6 billion in a cash transaction. Under the terms, Kraton shareholders will receive $ 46.5 in cash for each common Kraton stock they own. The Korean company will repay the purchase with its own money and loans from financial institutions in order to complete the purchase in the first half of next year. In a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission dossier, it was noted that if the merger ends, Kraton will become an indirect subsidiary, wholly owned by DL Chemical Co. Ltd. “We are pleased that our shareholders have overwhelmingly voted in favor of merging with DL Chemical.” said Kevin M. Fogarty, president and CEO of Kraton in a press release. “We believe that the transaction provides significant value to Kraton’s shareholders and that Kraton’s ownership of DL Chemical will expand Kraton’s global reach and provide a broad platform for further investment and expansion of Kraton product offerings for it. for the benefit of all Kraton stakeholders. ” In the polymer sector, Kraton is a leading supplier of styrene block copolymer in the US and Europe. SBC is a material of advanced technology vital in the production of sanitary adhesives, medical equipment materials, vehicle interior materials and fifth generation mobile communication cables. The SBC manufactured by Kraton is of high quality and added value among synthetic tires, said DL Chemical. Kraton is also a large bio-chemical company that produces chemical products with refined by-products from the pine pulp production process. Its annual bio-chemical production capacity reaches 700,000 tons. Materials include environmentally friendly fuel, high-performance tire material and green adhesive. “We have been very interested in Kraton’s bio-based polymer and biochemistry specialized business, and this combination will allow us to offer our customers a wider range of innovative products, adding the ability to serve a diverse range of end markets in over 70 countries worldwide “, said Kim Sang-woo, vice president and chief executive of DL Chemical in a statement. The Korean company plans to actively locate key materials based on over 800 patents owned by Kraton. It is not known how the purchase will affect the Belpre plant. Representatives from the Belpre plant declined to comment, referring to all calls by Gene Shiels, director of investor relations, and Kristin Boyd, director of communications. The latest news of today and more in the inbox

