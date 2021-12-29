Blinken appoints 2 veteran officers in an effort to help Afghan girls and women





The State Department announced Wednesday the appointment of two veteran government officials to lead the Biden administration’s efforts to improve conditions for Afghan women and girls almost four months after the US withdrawal. The United Nations and other international agencies report that women and girls in Afghanistan are increasingly bearing the brunt of the humanitarian crisis as US military forces withdrew in August after nearly two decades of conflict. In one declaration on Wednesday, Secretary of State Antony Blinken appointed Rina Amir as special envoy for Afghan women, girls and human rights. Amir was the senior adviser to the US special envoy for Afghanistan and Pakistan during the Obama administration. She was also a member of the UN Secretary-General’s political team in Afghanistan. “As a special envoy, she will work on issues of critical importance to me, this US administration and national security: the human rights and fundamental freedoms of women, girls and other vulnerable populations across the diversity of “, said Blinken. . “We want a peaceful, stable and secure Afghanistan where all Afghans can live and thrive in political, economic and social inclusion. Special Envoy Amir will work closely with me towards this goal.” Blinken also appointed Stephenie Foster, another State Department veteran, as senior adviser on women and girls affairs as part of the agency’s team for Afghan resettlement efforts. The International Rescue Committee ranked Afghanistan last out of 170 countries for women’s rights. According to the UN, since the US withdrawal and the Taliban invasion, women and girls have faced even greater obstacles to education, work or participation in society. As more and more Afghans try to meet their basic needs, people in vulnerable situations, especially families with children with female-headed households are being pushed into desperate measures, including child labor, child marriage to ensure their survival , and according to some reports even. child trafficking, said this month Nada Al-Nashif, UN Deputy High Commissioner for Human Rights. This situation is compounded by the impact of sanctions and the freezing of state assets, she said. The Biden administration is under increasing pressure from international aid agencies to accept Taliban demands to melt more than $ 9 billion in US-controlled assets. The US and its allies, however, are seeking constitutional protection for Afghan women and other guarantees before recognizing the Taliban as a legitimate government and releasing funds. The administration recently allowed international aid groups and nonprofits to raise funds for Afghanistan while maintaining U.S. sanctions. The Taliban issued a decree on December 3 requiring women to consent to marriage, but the UN said the decree did not include a minimum age for women or broader rights to education, employment or freedom of movement for women and girls. According to UNICEF, girls make up 60 percent of the 4.2 million Afghan children who are not enrolled in school. The discrepancy is particularly pronounced in secondary schools due to the lack of female teachers and demands in many provinces that girls be taught only by women, UNICEF said.

