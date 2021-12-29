Nova Scotia winter school return plan for COVID-19 and the concerns some have

A group of parents are expressing concern about Nova Scotia’s plan to curb the spread of COVID-19 in schools when students return to class after the holidays.

On Tuesday, Education Minister Becky Druhan announced that public school students would return to private tutoring on January 10, instead of January 6 as previously planned.

Although COVID-19 cases remain high, Druhan said schools are the best place for children.

While Stacey Rudderham, co-chair of the Nova Scotia Parents for Public Education group, agrees with that sentiment, she said more needs to be done to protect children and teachers from the virus.

She said there are still many questions about school ventilation systems, something that has been a concern since the early days of the pandemic.

I’m a little frustrated that some of the old issues are just not being resolved, she said.

Stacey Rudderham is co-chair of Nova Scotia Parents for Public Education, an online group of more than 18,000 member parents, grandparents and teachers in the province. She was seen here in Fall River, NS, on August 10, 2021.

Minister Druhan said that improvements have been made to the ventilation systems when necessary, inspection regimes have been established and there is support for 24-hour maintenance on standby.

However, in dozens of schools, these ventilation systems are not systems at all.

While most schools in Nova Scotia have active ventilation systems that use mechanical fans to boost air circulation, more than 70 schools across the province rely on natural ventilation, according to data from the start of the school year compiled by eight regional centers. of the provinces. for education.

So what (Druhan) would refer to, in some cases, is the simple ability to open windows, Rudderham said.

I’m a little worried about the characterization that is taking care of this because we were hearing from teachers and students alike that it just just is not necessarily so.

















Rudderham also objected to the fact that the province will also no longer conduct tracking contacts on school premises.

Now that there has been talk of less tracking, and self-reporting and so on, parents are more concerned about the fact that there will be no notifications at all of the following school cases, she said, adding that this deprives parents of the ability to make decisions that are best for their particular family.

While she agreed that there are benefits to learning in person, Rudderham said more accommodations should be made for children who are at higher risk.

“There are parents who have really legitimate and unavoidable issues regarding their child’s immunocompromised situations,” she said.

I know there are some cases where children are accommodated, but I do not think it is as prevalent as some parents would like.

Delay a ‘cautious approach’, but more necessary: ​​NSTU

In a statement, Paul Wozney, president of the Nova Scotia Teachers Union, said waiting a few extra days before schools reopen is a prudent approach.

That said, if COVID-19 cases continue at their current level, we have deep concerns for the operational viability and sustainable security of our public school system, he said.

Wozney said the union has questions about the government-protected layers of defense at the most recent COVID-19 conference.

















These measures include strict grouping; not holding large assemblies, gatherings and events; there are no non-essential visitors; proper wearing of the mask; and continued regular hand hygiene and enhanced cleaning.

However, Wozney said more is needed.

Tracking of contacts has been suspended on school premises and a large number of classrooms are without adequate ventilation, his statement said. Many school staff have reported that more needs to be done to ensure that improved cleaning is carried out on a consistent basis.

Without significant additional layers, we are not sure how safe, personal learning can be held in January and beyond, if the widespread transmission of the virus continues across communities.

Provincial opposition parties also question the approach of progressive conservative governments.

In a statement, PPD education spokeswoman Suzy Hansen called for more support for families who will need to understand childcare while their children are home from school.

The province must intervene to ensure care is available and to ensure families can manage the extra cost, she said.

Liberals, meanwhile, are criticizing the fact that the province will stop tracking contacts in schools and noted that vaccination rates for children are only 55 percent.

In a statement Wednesday, liberal education critic Derek Mombourquette said the party has been calling for a school-based vaccination program for months, “and the numbers suggest it is necessary.”

“We need to do more to quickly vaccinate our youngest Nova Scotians,” he said. “Go where our children… are at school.”