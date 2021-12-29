International
Nova Scotia winter school return plan for COVID-19 and the concerns some have
A group of parents are expressing concern about Nova Scotia’s plan to curb the spread of COVID-19 in schools when students return to class after the holidays.
On Tuesday, Education Minister Becky Druhan announced that public school students would return to private tutoring on January 10, instead of January 6 as previously planned.
Although COVID-19 cases remain high, Druhan said schools are the best place for children.
Read more:
COVID-19: NS extends school holidays until January 10 as cases remain high
While Stacey Rudderham, co-chair of the Nova Scotia Parents for Public Education group, agrees with that sentiment, she said more needs to be done to protect children and teachers from the virus.
She said there are still many questions about school ventilation systems, something that has been a concern since the early days of the pandemic.
I’m a little frustrated that some of the old issues are just not being resolved, she said.
Minister Druhan said that improvements have been made to the ventilation systems when necessary, inspection regimes have been established and there is support for 24-hour maintenance on standby.
However, in dozens of schools, these ventilation systems are not systems at all.
Read more:
COVID-19: Halifax Transit continues to cancel bus travel due to staffing level
While most schools in Nova Scotia have active ventilation systems that use mechanical fans to boost air circulation, more than 70 schools across the province rely on natural ventilation, according to data from the start of the school year compiled by eight regional centers. of the provinces. for education.
So what (Druhan) would refer to, in some cases, is the simple ability to open windows, Rudderham said.
I’m a little worried about the characterization that is taking care of this because we were hearing from teachers and students alike that it just just is not necessarily so.
COVID-19: Nova Scotia postpones school start until 10 January
Rudderham also objected to the fact that the province will also no longer conduct tracking contacts on school premises.
Trends
Newly approved pills for COVID-19 come with a catch. Here’s what you need to know
Ontario sets daily record of 10,436 new COVID cases since pandemic onset
Now that there has been talk of less tracking, and self-reporting and so on, parents are more concerned about the fact that there will be no notifications at all of the following school cases, she said, adding that this deprives parents of the ability to make decisions that are best for their particular family.
While she agreed that there are benefits to learning in person, Rudderham said more accommodations should be made for children who are at higher risk.
“There are parents who have really legitimate and unavoidable issues regarding their child’s immunocompromised situations,” she said.
I know there are some cases where children are accommodated, but I do not think it is as prevalent as some parents would like.
Delay a ‘cautious approach’, but more necessary: NSTU
In a statement, Paul Wozney, president of the Nova Scotia Teachers Union, said waiting a few extra days before schools reopen is a prudent approach.
That said, if COVID-19 cases continue at their current level, we have deep concerns for the operational viability and sustainable security of our public school system, he said.
Wozney said the union has questions about the government-protected layers of defense at the most recent COVID-19 conference.
NS Health calls for kindness to workers
These measures include strict grouping; not holding large assemblies, gatherings and events; there are no non-essential visitors; proper wearing of the mask; and continued regular hand hygiene and enhanced cleaning.
However, Wozney said more is needed.
Tracking of contacts has been suspended on school premises and a large number of classrooms are without adequate ventilation, his statement said. Many school staff have reported that more needs to be done to ensure that improved cleaning is carried out on a consistent basis.
Without significant additional layers, we are not sure how safe, personal learning can be held in January and beyond, if the widespread transmission of the virus continues across communities.
Read more:
Two hospitals in Nova Scotia apply visitor restrictions to limit the spread of COVID
Provincial opposition parties also question the approach of progressive conservative governments.
In a statement, PPD education spokeswoman Suzy Hansen called for more support for families who will need to understand childcare while their children are home from school.
The province must intervene to ensure care is available and to ensure families can manage the extra cost, she said.
Liberals, meanwhile, are criticizing the fact that the province will stop tracking contacts in schools and noted that vaccination rates for children are only 55 percent.
In a statement Wednesday, liberal education critic Derek Mombourquette said the party has been calling for a school-based vaccination program for months, “and the numbers suggest it is necessary.”
“We need to do more to quickly vaccinate our youngest Nova Scotians,” he said. “Go where our children… are at school.”
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Sources
2/ https://globalnews.ca/news/8478309/ns-back-to-school-winter-2022-covid-19-omicron/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]