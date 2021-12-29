International
Activists demand a sudden end to global use of fossil fuels
Disappearance Rebellion climate activists take part in a Rise and Rebel march organized to coincide with the expected end and failure of the COP26 climate summit on 13 November 2021 in London, United Kingdom.
Mark Kerrison | In the picture Getty Images
Climate activists and campaign groups are pursuing an unexpected end to the fossil fuel era, condemning the latest round of zero net promises by many governments and corporations as a smokescreen that fails to meet climate emergency demands.
Calls to keep fossil fuels on the ground are a curse for oil and gas industry leaders who insist the world will continue to be “thirsty for all energy sources” in the coming years.
Certainly, the burning of fossil fuels, such as coal, oil and gas, is the main driver of the climate crisis, and researchers have consistently stressed that the best weapon to tackle rising global temperatures is to reduce greenhouse gas emissions as soon as possible. possible. .
However, while politicians and business executives publicly acknowledge the need to move to renewable alternatives, current policy trends indicate that dirty fuels will not disappear or even fall soon.
Tom Goldtooth, a climate activist and executive director of the North American Environmental Indigenous Network, described burning fossil fuels as filling a bathtub with plenty of water. “It’s overcrowded with a lot of carbon. The world can no longer absorb it.”
“The simple solution, which we are still looking for, is that the world should close the valve,” Goldtooth said. His comments came as he spoke at the People’s Summit on Climate Justice, an event organized by the COP26 Coalition on the sidelines of the Glasgow summit in November.
A worker sprays water to help regulate pollution caused by truck and coal loading activity at a coal mine on November 23, 2021 in Sonbhadra, Uttar Pradesh India.
Ritesh Shukla | Getty Images News Getty Images
“The net zero solution is not the solution,” he said. “It will not take this world where we need to go, it will not take us to 1.5 degrees Celsius.”
To have any chance of limiting global warming to the 1.5 degree Celsius target, the aspirational goal of the historic 2015 Paris Agreement, the world almost needs halve greenhouse gas emissions in the next 8 years and reach zero net emissions by 2050.
This is a huge undertaking and that the world’s leading climate scientists have warned that it will have to undergo “rapid, far-reaching and unprecedented change” in all aspects of society.
If you scratch the surface just a little of most of these net zero targets, you will find that there is nothing of the radical systemic transformation we need.
Teresa Anderson
Climate Policy Coordinator at ActionAid International
The world has already warmed to approximately 1.1 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels and recent forecasts, despite numerous promises at COP26 in early November, show that global warming is on track for an increase of 2.4 degrees Celsius by the end of the century.
At COP26, the so-called Glasgow Climate Pact tried to build on the Paris Agreement and prevent the worst effects of the climate crisis, although it faced harsh criticism for plans to “gradually reduce” coal, fuel subsidies and fossil fuels. and financial support for income countries.
The role of Big Oil in the energy transition
US Energy Information Administration said in the International Energy Outlook 2021 in early October that renewable energy sources will be the main source of new electricity generation by 2050, but fossil fuels like natural gas and coal will continue to be used to help in meeting load and supporting network reliability.
It comes at a time when the total amount of renewable energy available is growing, but not as fast as growing global energy demand in general.
Fossil fuels accounted for more than 80% of global energy consumption in 2019, according tocompiled datafrom Our World in Data, while renewable sources such as wind and solar accounted for 11.4%.
Nick Stansbury, head of climate solutions at Legal and General Investment Management, one of Europe’s biggest asset managers, said he believed the oil and gas giants would have a “really important” role to play in the transition. of energy.
“We clearly think that the outlook for oil and gas demand over the next 30 years will not look anywhere near what it has seen over the last 30 years. “This industry no longer works where demand simply continues to grow steadily every single year excluding financial crises or recessions,” Stansbury told CNBC’s “Street Signs Europe” earlier this month.
“But even in the most aggressive transition scenarios, you do not see the demand for oil and gas disappear overnight. Yes, industry needs to invest less money, but oil and gas will still be consumed globally almost certainly in 30 years. .. “
Stansbury said the energy giants “will have a really, really important and very positive role to play, both for us as investors in providing us with the many, many liquid cash flows we hope for, but also for the world.” “Because we can not just turn on the oil. and the gas industry goes off overnight and keeps the world running.”
OPEC Secretary General Mohammed Sanusi Barkindo (L), Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Energy Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman (C) and Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak (R) attend an OPEC-JMMC meeting in the capital of United Arab Emirates Abu Dhabi on September 12, 2019.
KARIM SAHIB | AFP through Getty Images
OPEC, an influential producer group that produces about 40% of the world’s crude oil, has said that showing that energy is being diverted from fossil fuels to renewable sources is “misleading and potentially dangerous”.
In comments to delegates gathered at COP26 on November 10, OPEC Secretary-General Mohammed Barkindo said failure to hear all voices on issues such as emissions reductions, energy affordability and security could lead to consequences. unwanted. These include market distortions, increased volatility and lack of energy.
All of these examples are already apparent today, however, and at a time when global energy mix is still dominated by fossil fuels.
Environmental researchers and economists have labeled efforts to portray oil and gas giants in response to the energy transition as “fossil fuel solutionism“This term refers to messages that promote ineffective solutions and draw attention to the most effective measures.
Earlier this year, the International Energy Agency published the world’s first comprehensive guide to build a global energy sector with zero net emissions by 2050.
The IEA said in May that there could be no new development of oil, gas or coal if the world were to reach net zero by the middle of the century. He added that government promises at the time were “too short” of what would be needed to reach net zero.
“Spending is a big scam”
Technologies such as capturing, exploiting and storing and seizing carbon are evident in countries’s climate plans, as well as in the net zero strategies of some of the world’s largest oil and gas companies.
Proponents of fossil fuels argue that it is these carbon capture technologies that could allow countries and companies to continue burning fossil fuels.
However, this is rejected by climate researchers, activists and environmental advocacy groups, who argue that these schemes provide cover for heavily polluting actors to proceed with a business approach as usual.
“The reward is a big scam, it’s a massive problem,” said Sara Shaw, coordinator of the international program on climate justice and energy at Friends of the Earth International, an environmental group.
“And besides, we have nature-based solutions, which sounds so appealing. We see it a lot like a wolf in sheepskin. It sounds very nice, but in fact, it’s a different kind of net zero repackaging, i “Compensation, reducing emissions from deforestation and degradation from planting trees and creating carbon sinks. It’s the same thing, but it ‘s made to sound very appealing.”
“I think, to understand where nature-based solutions come from, look at who is promoting it,” Shaw said. “They are oil companies and other big polluters and so for me this is a real indication that this is not what it seems.”
Shaw said the zero net commitments from many governments and international companies were largely “teasing around the edges” of the real problem. “They just have to stop burning fossil fuels. They have to get out of this business [and] they have to do that systemic transformation. “
Oil pumps that work against a sunset sky.
Imaginima | E + | Getty Images
Teresa Anderson, climate policy coordinator at ActionAid International, a development charity, said: “All of these net-zero assumptions are really based on the assumption that net-zero is necessary and sufficient to meet objective 1.5. “It’s definitely not one of them.”
“It’s understandable that there can be confusion because net-zero sounds like zero,” Anderson said. “But in fact, net zero by 2050, which is the majority of these targeted announcements, all that really means is that in 2050, 30 years later, that government or corporation will compensate for what “They pollute that year. It says nothing. about what they are doing for the next decade in order to stop pollution now.”
“If you scratch the surface just a little bit of most of these zero net targets, you will find that there is nothing of the radical systemic transformation we need,” Anderson said.
She described the net zero targets as an “accounting fraud” that legitimizes a common approach, allows green cleaning and supports land acquisition in the Global South.
