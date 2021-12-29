US move to cut COVID-19 isolation raises confusion, doubt | News, Sports, Work

WASHINGTON (AP) – The decision by U.S. health officials to shorten the recommended COVID-19 isolation and quarantine period from 10 days to five is drawing criticism from some medical experts and could create more confusion and fear among Americans.

To the disappointment of some authorities, the new guidelines allow people to leave isolation without being tested to see if they are still infectious.

The guideline has raised questions about how it was created and why it was changed now, amid another increase in cases over the winter, this driven mainly by the highly sticky omicron variant.

Monday’s action by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention halved the recommended isolation time for Americans who are infected with the coronavirus but have no symptoms. The CDC similarly shortened the amount of time that people who have come in close contact with an infected person should be quarantined.

The CDC has been under pressure from the public and private sectors, including the airline industry, to shorten its isolation time and reduce the risk of severe staff shortages amid Omicron’s growth. Thousands of flights have been canceled in recent days in a mess blamed on omicron.

“Not all of these cases will be serious. In fact, many of them will be asymptomatic. CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said Monday. “We want to make sure that there is a mechanism by which we can safely continue to maintain a functioning society by pursuing science.”

CDC officials said the guidance is consistent with growing evidence that people with the virus are more contagious in the early days.

Louis Mansky, director of the Institute for Molecular Virology at the University of Minnesota, agreed that there is a scientific basis for the CDC recommendations.

“When someone gets infected, when is it more likely to transmit the virus to another person?” he said. “It is usually in the early course of the disease, which is usually one or two days before symptoms appear and then a few days to three days after that.”

Research, including a study published in the journal JAMA Internal Medicine in August, supports this, though medical experts warned that almost all of the data date back to before omicron.

The CDC released a report Tuesday on a group of six omicron cases in a Nebraska family and found that the average incubation period – the time between exposure and onset of symptoms – was about three days, versus five days or more documented on early in the pandemic. . Six people also experienced a relatively mild illness.

But other experts questioned why the CDC guidelines allow people to leave isolation without testing.

“It’s honestly reckless to continue like this,” tha Dr. Eric Topol, founder and director of the Scripps Research Translation Institute. “Using a rapid test or some kind of test to prove a person is not infectious is vital.”

“There is no evidence, no evidence to support this,” he added.

Mansky said the CDC probably did not include exit testing in its guidelines for logistical reasons: There is a flow of rapid COVID-19 tests between the increase in cases and the busy holiday travel season. In many countries, home tests are difficult or impossible to find.

The CDC is “Driven by science, but they also need to be aware of the fact, you know, what they’re going to tell the public that they’re going to do. tha Mansky. “It would undermine the CDC if they had instructions that everyone was ignoring.”

Qamara Edwards, business and events director for Sojourn Philly, which owns four restaurants in Philadelphia, said about 15% of its employees are ill with COVID-19 and staff are tight.

The CDC changes are “Great for businesses, they allow people to get back to work faster than they expected.” Edwards said, though she understands why workers may be resilient and concerned about their safety.

In Los Angeles, King Holder, who runs the StretchLab Beverly fitness business, also said omicron has caused “big break” in his company and he welcomed the most relaxed instructions.

“The opportunity of five days compared to 10-14 days is great for our business and allows us to stay afloat.” he said.

But Dana Martin, a 38-year-old Philadelphia teacher and education consultant, said: “Cheaper COVID guidelines make me nervous. “I’m more hesitant to take part in holiday activities because of the omicron variant and the seemingly weaker protocols.”

Marshall Hatch, senior pastor of New Mount Pilgrim Church in Chicago’s West Side, said he was preparing for confusion in his congregation. The church has been a strong advocate for testing, vaccines, and booster vaccines.

Hatch said the CDC’s latest guidance is confusing and “a little incompatible.”

“Either we are on a rise that we have to take very seriously or we are closing the pandemic and that is why we are shortening the isolation and quarantine times.” he said on Tuesday. “They may want to give us a little more information to continue.”

Hatch said some mostly colored members of the congregation, especially the elderly, are skeptical of government information.

The CDC movement follows global efforts to regulate isolation rules, with different policies from country to country.

England last week shortened the self-isolation period for vaccinated persons who tested positive for COVID-19 in many cases in seven days, provided that two negative side-flow tests were taken one day apart.

The French government said Monday it would soon ease its isolation rules, though exactly how much is not yet clear.

Health Minister Olivier Veran said changes to the rules would be aimed at avoiding “paralysis” of public and private services. According to some estimates, France could register more than 250,000 new infections a day by January.

Italy, meanwhile, is considering lifting quarantine completely for those who have had close contact with an infected person as long as they have had a booster vaccine. Estimates indicate that up to 2 million Italians could be quarantined over the next two weeks as the virus spreads.

The American airline industry applauded the CDC action.

“The decision is the right one based on science.” said the lobbying group Airlines for America.

But the head of a stewardess union criticized the change, saying it could push businesses to pressure sick employees to come back before they are well.

If this happens, “We will make it clear that it is an unsafe work environment, which will cause a much greater disruption than any ‘staff shortage’. warned Sara Nelson, president of the Flight Attendants Association-CWA International.