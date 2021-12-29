The Hong Kong news media is shutting down after raids and police arrests





Seven people, including former editors, were arrested early on December 29 for rebellion.

Hong Kong lost its second independent newspaper this year afterStand News was forced to close on Wednesday after its offices were raided and several senior current and former employees were arrested. Among those arrested were the organization’s editor-in-chief Lam Shiu-tung, former editor Chung Pui-kuen, as well as Denise Ho, a widely known singer, actor and activist who was previously a board member. Four other staff and former board members were also arrested, while RonsonChan, an editor at the organization who is also chairman of the Hong Kong Journalists Association, was questioned but not arrested. More than 200 police officers carried out multiple raids on the organization’s offices and staff homes early Wednesday and seized computers and papers. Until Wednesday evening,Stand News said it had stopped all operations, shut down its website, removed all content and fired its staff. With its closure, Hong Kong has lost an independent newspaper in recent months. in June,Apple Daily,an open and popular tabloid, ceased to be published after its owner Jimmy Lai was arrested. As Wednesday’s measures were made under a colonial-era rebellion law, recent moves targeting Hong Kong media have come in the wake of new national security legislation passed by Beijing last year, which has expanded the scope for law enforcement authorities to take action. Last week, monuments related to the 1989 Tiananmen Square bombing were removed from four Hong Kong universities, with the law cited as the reason. An officer of the national security department of the Hong Kong police force was charged WednesdayStand Newsof the plot to print or distribute fake material. The allegations were linked to several opinions that were critical of the government. The official said in a press conference that even the bank accounts of the organization have been frozen with 7.82 million dollars of seized assets. of The Hong Kong Journalists Association said in a statement,reported by South China Morning Post, that he was deeply concerned about police arrests and raids. The association urges the government to protect press freedom in accordance with the Basic Law, the statement said, referring to the law under which the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region has been administered on the model of one country, two systems, since its return to China. in 1997.

