CSCW) Marks on international sports star Casillas Fernndndez, enriching the Metavers of Colored Stars





Considered the greatest goalkeeper in the history of Real Madrid and as one of the best goalkeepers in the world, Casillas started his football career by joining the Real Madrid youth team in 1990. He played for Real Madrid for a total of 25 seasons, during which he helped the team win 3 UEFA Champions Leagues, 5 LaLiga, 2 Copa del Rey, 4 Spanish Super Cups and 1 FIFA Club World Cup. He played in 725 games in 16 seasons and won 19 trophies. Fans regard him as the holy guard of the Bernabeu gate. After Casillas officially retired from Real Madrid in 2015, the team not only hosted an unforgettable farewell party for him, but also commented that “Casillas will always belong to Real Madrid at heart. This is his eternal club”. These are enough to prove his contribution and influence in the world of football. Today he is still active on his beloved football field; he has returned to Real Madrid where he spent the youth and golden years of his career, even becoming vice-president of the Real Madrid Foundation.

The collaboration between Color Star and Casillas is to help create a powerful platform that connects communication between Casillas, football fans and those aspiring to become the next football legend. Casillas, as a resident star of the Color Star platform, will be able to learn online the wisdom he has learned in the world of football as well as share his excellent football skills. In the future, in the Color Star metaversen, Casillas will be given a unique virtual character which allows for even more interaction. Any user registered in the Color Star app will be able to communicate with Casillas in metaverse and even have virtual football matches. Mister Lucas Capetian, CEO of Color Star, commented: “Casillas‘ the collaboration with Color Star definitely provides very strong support for our celebrity online interaction and offline related business sectors. Our celebrity resource presence is growing and we continue to attract artists and celebrities from all over the world. “They provide a steady stream of resources for the development of technologies such as meta-products and NFTs, as well as diverse cultural performance, all together contributing to the Company’s future perspective and overseas market value.” About Color Star Technology Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq CM: CSCW) is an entertainment and education company offering online entertainment and music education services. Its business operations are carried out through its wholly owned subsidiary, Color China Entertainment Ltd. and CACM Group NY, Inc. The company’s online education is offered through its Color World music education and entertainment platform. More information about the Company can be found at www.colorstarinternational.com. Foresighted statement This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Securities Reform Law of 1995. Future statements include statements about plans, objectives, goals, strategies, events or future performance, and underlying assumptions and statements. others that are different from statements of historical facts. When the Company uses words such as “can”, “will”, “shoot”, “must”, “believe”, “wait”, “anticipate”, “project”, “appreciate” or similar expressions do only with for historical issues, is making far-sighted statements. Future statements are no guarantee of future performance and include risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from the Company ‘s expectations discussed in future statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks, including, but not limited to: the Company’s goals and strategies; future business development of the company, including metaverse project development; product and service demand and acceptance; changes in technology; economic conditions; growing the education services market and international training where CSCW conducts its business; reputation and brands; the impact of competition and prices; government regulations; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions and assumptions that are based on or related to any of the above and other risks included in the reports filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. For these reasons, among other things, investors are warned not to rely too much on any forward-looking statement in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company files with the US Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available for review atwww.sec.gov. The Company undertakes not to publicly review these future statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after that date, unless required by applicable laws, regulations or rules. Disclosure: Mr. Menelly’s services are being offered to Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. through a formal agreement between Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. and Skyline CorporateCommunicationsGroup, LLC. Skyline Corporate Communications Group, LLC will be offset by Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq: CSCW) wholly owned subsidiary, Color China Entertainment Ltd., to provide investor relations services to the Company. Please see the disclaimer and disclosure statement 17 (b) here: www.skylineccg.com/disclosures BURIMI Color Star Technology Co., Ltd.

