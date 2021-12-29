France records its highest daily COVID-19 number as WHO warns of ‘tsunami of cases’ worldwide

France has reported 208,000 new cases of COVID-19, a record driven by the Omicron variant.

Main points: 1 in 10 French people is estimated to have been in recent contact with a COVID case

The country is moving forward with a plan for a vaccine passport for restaurants and other places WHO is calling for each country to achieve a 70 percent vaccination rate to help end the acute phase of the pandemic

Announcing the daily number, Health Minister Olivier Veran defended a government plan to allow only fully vaccinated persons on the premises, including restaurants, cinemas, theaters, museums and sports arenas.

Permission will also be required for long-distance trains and domestic flights.

Mr Veran said more than two people were being tested positive every second in France.

He said it was estimated that about 10 percent of the French population had been in contact recently with an infected person.

Speaking to those who have not been vaccinated, he said: “There is very little chance you can escape this time. [COVID-19]”The virus is spreading very fast.”

Mr Veran said 70 per cent of people in intensive care units at Paris public hospitals were unvaccinated.

The expedited introduction of the so-called vaccination permit is part of a government strategy to use vaccines, instead of new blockades, in an effort to mitigate Omicron’s impact on already overcrowded hospitals.

France has vaccinated 77 percent of its population and is rushing with booster vaccines.

But more than 4 million adults remain unvaccinated, including more than 1 million people over the age of 65.

More than 3,400 COVID-19 patients were admitted to intensive care units on Wednesday, a 10 percent increase over last week.

But the number is lower than at the previous peak in the spring, when about 6,000 patients with COVID-19 needed intensive care.

If the vaccine passport is approved, unvaccinated persons will no longer be able to use the negative test results to enter the countries where the vaccine permit is required. ( AP: Michel Euler )

The government wants the vaccination permit to be in effect by mid-January.

The bill is likely to be voted on quickly in parliament, with President Emmanuel Macron’s party having the majority in the National Assembly having the final say.

Delta and Omicron lead to ‘case tsunami’

The simultaneous circulation of the Delta and Omicron variants of the coronavirus is creating a “case tsunami,” said World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

“Delta and Omicronare now twin threats bring cases to record figures, leading to increased hospitalizations and deaths,” he said.

“I’m very concerned that Omicron, being very broadcast and spreading at the same time as Delta, is leading to a case tsunami.”

Dr Tedros reiterated his call for countries to share vaccines more evenly and warned that the emphasis on boosters in richer countries could leave poorer countries without vaccines.

He said the WHO was campaigning for each country to achieve a target of 70 per cent vaccine coverage by mid-2022, which would help end the acute phase of the pandemic.

New Year’s Eve will mark the second anniversary when China notified the WHO of 27 cases of “viral pneumonia” of unknown origin in the city of Wuhan.

More than 281 million people have since been reported globally infected and more than 5 million have died, according to a Reuters report.

