International
France records its highest daily COVID-19 number as WHO warns of ‘tsunami of cases’ worldwide
France has reported 208,000 new cases of COVID-19, a record driven by the Omicron variant.
Main points:
- 1 in 10 French people is estimated to have been in recent contact with a COVID case
- The country is moving forward with a plan for a vaccine passport for restaurants and other places
- WHO is calling for each country to achieve a 70 percent vaccination rate to help end the acute phase of the pandemic
Announcing the daily number, Health Minister Olivier Veran defended a government plan to allow only fully vaccinated persons on the premises, including restaurants, cinemas, theaters, museums and sports arenas.
Permission will also be required for long-distance trains and domestic flights.
Mr Veran said more than two people were being tested positive every second in France.
He said it was estimated that about 10 percent of the French population had been in contact recently with an infected person.
Speaking to those who have not been vaccinated, he said: “There is very little chance you can escape this time. [COVID-19]”The virus is spreading very fast.”
Mr Veran said 70 per cent of people in intensive care units at Paris public hospitals were unvaccinated.
The expedited introduction of the so-called vaccination permit is part of a government strategy to use vaccines, instead of new blockades, in an effort to mitigate Omicron’s impact on already overcrowded hospitals.
France has vaccinated 77 percent of its population and is rushing with booster vaccines.
But more than 4 million adults remain unvaccinated, including more than 1 million people over the age of 65.
More than 3,400 COVID-19 patients were admitted to intensive care units on Wednesday, a 10 percent increase over last week.
But the number is lower than at the previous peak in the spring, when about 6,000 patients with COVID-19 needed intensive care.
The government wants the vaccination permit to be in effect by mid-January.
The bill is likely to be voted on quickly in parliament, with President Emmanuel Macron’s party having the majority in the National Assembly having the final say.
Delta and Omicron lead to ‘case tsunami’
The simultaneous circulation of the Delta and Omicron variants of the coronavirus is creating a “case tsunami,” said World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.
“Delta and Omicronare now twin threats bring cases to record figures, leading to increased hospitalizations and deaths,” he said.
Dr Tedros reiterated his call for countries to share vaccines more evenly and warned that the emphasis on boosters in richer countries could leave poorer countries without vaccines.
He said the WHO was campaigning for each country to achieve a target of 70 per cent vaccine coverage by mid-2022, which would help end the acute phase of the pandemic.
New Year’s Eve will mark the second anniversary when China notified the WHO of 27 cases of “viral pneumonia” of unknown origin in the city of Wuhan.
More than 281 million people have since been reported globally infected and more than 5 million have died, according to a Reuters report.
AP / Reuters
The form is being uploaded …
Sources
2/ https://www.abc.net.au/news/2021-12-30/france-records-highest-daily-covid-cases/100730948
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]