International
Return to personal schooling in doubt as Omicron cases rise across Ontarion
Just days before students return to class in Ontario, the province’s plan to return to school is shrouded in uncertainty and critics are demanding more details.
Most publicly funded schools are scheduled to return on Monday, but with an increase in cases of COVID-19’s Omicron variant tightening public health testing and contact tracking resources, if students enrolled in the programs in person will return in the classroom it is very difficult. doubt.
On Tuesday, Prime Minister Doug Ford said cabinet ministers would meet soon to make a decision.
“They will come out, I know the minister [of health] has been sitting at the table together with the Minister of Education and we will have an announcement in the next two days, “Ford said.” But we just want to see how things go and obviously talk to the chief medical officer. Dr. [Kieran] Moore. “
While waiting for that decision, there are no announcements scheduled for Wednesday from the prime minister or his top ministers, there are some worried that parents will be left trying to prepare for a transition from personal to virtual learning.
“It’s a problem if schools go online and it’s a problem we do not know about,” said in an interview Gabrielle Brankston, a mother of three school-age children who is also a PhD candidate in epidemiology at the University of Guelph. . CBCs Metro Breakfast.
“Apart from the fact that my children do not want this online lesson again, I’m worried about equality issues. I’m worried about the single parent who can not work from home and they have to … solve childcare and online “learning with a really short notice.”
Brankston said her children, ages five, 11 and 13, felt disconnected from online learning when schools closed last year, but she worries she will bring them back with such high broadcasting in the community.
She said she would feel more comfortable withSmaller class sizes, HEPA filtering within each classroom, vaccine mandates for students and teachers, best masks available to all and free quick tests for any family and educator who wants them.
Requirements for clarity
Many of these ideas were echoed by opposition leaders on Wednesday, who demanded more clarity from the Ford government regarding its plan to return to school.
PPD leader Andrea Horwath said it was “ridiculous” that families still do not know if classes will resume in a few days and that the government should have used the holiday period to make schools safer with plans for regular testing, better masks and improved ventilation.
Speaking at a virtual press conference, Liberal leader Steven Del Duca said the government has not taken enough measures to make schools safer after closing them for long periods of time earlier during the pandemic.
“We should not be in a position now where parents have so much anxiety, where front-line education workers do not know for sure what is going on, where people are so tired, so exhausted and so burned out by “Doug Ford’s absence in action,” said Del Duca.
Green Party leader Mike Schreiner accused Ford of leaving parents and students “in the dark” to go back to school.
“He is angry. We have the means to make schools safer. But the prime minister has turned a blind eye,” Schreiner said in a statement.
Ontario is committed to keeping schools safe: Minister of Education
In a statement, a spokesman for Education Minister Stephen Lecce said the government is committed to protecting students, staff and families, but did not give a specific date for the decision to open the schools next week.
“Every step of the way, we have followed the advice of the Chief Medical Officer of Health, including improving ventilation in every school, installing 70,000 portable HEPA units, high-quality masks, thousands of student vaccination clinics, along with enhanced testing. “options and more staff employed to support safer schools,” said Caitlin Clark.
“Our government has proactively deployed home PCR tests in all schools and 11 million rapid antigen tests directly for all students in schools, the only province that does both parts of our ongoing commitment to protect students, staff and families. “
Uncertainty about the situation in Ontario comes as some provinces make plans to delay the return of their schools or to move online.
Quebec and Nova Scotia have delayed returning to school until at least January 10, and schools in Newfoundland and Labrador will go virtual for early January, with the situation being assessed each week. The BC Ministry of Education said this week it was planning a return to personal learning, albeit with “increased security measures”.
Sources
2/ https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/toronto/ontario-back-to-school-uncertainty-1.6299776
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]