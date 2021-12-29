



The number of international flights to and from the UK in 2021 fell 71 per cent compared to pre-pandemic volumes, while domestic flights fell 60 per cent, according to a new study. Ciriums aviation data specialist, last year report reveals that there were 406,060 international flights to and from the UK in 2021 compared to 1.4 million in 2019. Top 10 international lines of MB 2021

(according to the number of one-way flights) 1. London Heathrow in New York JFK

2. London Heathrow in Dublin

3. London Heathrow in Amsterdam

4. London Heathrow at Paris CDG

5. London Heathrow in Frankfurt

6. London Heathrow in Athens

7. London Heathrow in Dubai

8. London Heathrow Lisbon

9. London Heathrow in Madrid

10. London Gatwick in Dublin (Source: Cirium) Not surprisingly, London Heathrow was the busiest airport in the UK in 2021 with 78,820 flights, followed by Stansted (32,070), Manchester (29,690), Gatwick (25,960) and Luton (19,770). Heathrow in New York JFK was the largest international route despite U.S. borders reopening only in November. Lines from London Heathrow and Gatwick to Dublin were also on the UK’s top ten international routes (see panel). Loganair was the UK’s busiest domestic flight operator in 2021 with 32,830 flights, followed by easyJet (32,800) and British Airways. In 2019, Flybe was the largest domestic operator with 87,020 flights. The busiest inland route, however, was the 31-mile journey between Lands End and St Marys in the Scilly Islands, with the Penzance-based Skybus operating 2,330 one-way flights during 2021. Jeremy Bowen, CEO of Cirium, said the report reveals a dramatic 71 per cent drop in international flights to and from the UK during 2021, as the aviation sector continues to recover from the impact of Covid-19 travel restrictions. Most airlines in global time in 2021 1. ANA (95 percent)

2. JAL (94 percent)

3. Aeroflot (91 percent)

4. LADY (89 percent)

5. Delta Air Lines (88 percent)

6. KLM (86 percent)

7. S7 Airlines (81 percent)

8. American Airlines (80 percent)

9. United Airlines (80 percent)

10. Saudi Arabia (80.24 percent) (Source: Cirium) The analysis shows that domestic flights to the UK have performed better with a lower reduction of 60 per cent, as the large closed demand for unrestricted flying returns led by leisure travel followed by the most recovery careful of business travel. The Cirium report also identified the most timely airlines globally in 2021, with the Japanese ANA (95 percent arrival time) and JAL (94 percent) occupying the top two places in the global carrier category. KLM (86 percent), in sixth place, was the only European airline in the top ten. Within Europe, Vueling (92.08 percent arrival time) was the busiest airline during the year, followed by Iberia Express (91.81 percent), Iberia (91.74 percent), Aeroflot (90.95 percent) and Norwegian (90.95 percent) . Austrian (89.60 percent), Eurowings (89.48 percent), KLM (88.25 percent), LOT (87.75 percent) and the new Italian company ITA Airways (86.54 percent) completed the top ten.

