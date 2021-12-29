Alberta major banks with strong economy in 2022 after a difficult year COVID-19

It was a speech that symbolized Alberta’s pandemic policy in 2021: Prime Minister Jason Kenney boasting a loud, first-hand victory over COVID-19 that preceded an overwhelming hospital crisis.

In 2022, Kenney and his United Conservative government aim to move the economy forward and capture thousands of canceled operations when hospitals were overloaded during the fourth wave of COVID-19 in the fall.

















Health Minister Jason Copping said it would take some time. The goal is to reach the pre-pandemic surgery waiting list of 68,000 by the middle of next year.

“This is my No. 1 job, in addition to responding to COVID, of course,” Copping said earlier this month, announcing that the number of canceled operations had stabilized at around 81,000. “We will remove that waiting list.”

















The wind is in the sails of the UCP, at least in the short term, with a plethora of last year oil and gas revenues reducing the projected budget deficit by two-thirds to under $ 6 billion.

There was other good economic news.

Technology giant Amazon Web Services announced in November that it had broken ground at a $ 4.3 billion cloud computing server hub in Calgary.

Unemployment in Alberta fell below eight percent.

High-budget filmmakers have leveraged tax credits to shoot in the province – including HBO The last of us – and pumped millions of dollars into local economies.

















“Albertans are naturally optimistic. They need only one reason for their optimism. “Well, there are many reasons at the moment, including the fact that we are leading Canada with so much growth in economic growth,” Kenney told the Calgary Chamber of Commerce this month.

There was a $ 3.8 billion deal with the federal government that will see day care costs start to fall in January and fall to $ 10 a day by 2026.

Doug Schweitzer, Minister for Labor, Economy and Innovation, announced: “This was the year that Alberta turned our backs on us.”

Kenney had a similarly triumphant tone on June 18 in his speech on a sunlit day near the Edmonton River valley.

He announced that Alberta would end almost all COVID-19 health restrictions from July 1 – in time for the rodeon and Alberta signature festival at Calgary Stampede.

It was the fastest reopening in Canada, but one Kenney said it was justified by adequate vaccination rates.

Kenney said his government was not planning for a worse case scenario and rebuked journalists and medical experts who suggested it might happen. His party sold it as “The best summer ever” and traded hats that trumpeted the slogan “feel good.”

















COVID-19 did not take note.

The government subsequently failed to act as the cases spread in August and did not change course until September. Deaths rose, officials tried to double the capacity of the intensive care unit, army doctors were called in and 15,000 reported surgeries across the province, including cancer surgeries, were delayed.

Kenney introduced a form of vaccine passport and other restrictions that encouraged vaccinations and reduced hospital cases. It seemed to help pull the system from the edge.

The Prime Minister took responsibility, saying that “the source stops with me”.

















But the mea culpa had stars: the other provinces also had problems; he did not act earlier because he was not sure that the weary Covid-19-Albertans would follow the rules; he would have acted sooner, but he expected Dr. Deena Hinshaw, the chief medical officer, to propose changes.

The COVID-19 conflicts and controversies caused Kenney’s popularity numbers to fall and opened deep and, sometimes, public divisions within his group and party.

Critics said Kenney was late in setting health rules for the last three waves, jeopardizing the health system capacity because he feared alienating anti-vaccine elements in his party.

Kenney tried to curb internal strife. Dissidents Todd Loewen and Drew Barnes were voted out of the parliamentary group. Cabinet Minister Leela Aheer became a former cabinet minister.

















Kenney, under pressure from the cabinet and later from about two dozen electoral associations, agreed to lead a review of his leadership in a one-day vote April 9 in the Red Deer by the end of 2022.

Problems remain, starting with his former UCP rival Brian Jean.

Jean, one of the party’s co-founders, won the nomination to represent Fort McMurray-Lac La Biche in an upcoming election. He is running on a platform to end Kenney’s time as leader, saying Kenney’s top-down style and wrong decisions about COVID-19 can not be bought and that the party needs a new leader if he hopes to win the 2023 election.

















“Kenney is fixing everything (oil and gas prices),” said political scientist Duane Bratt of Mount Royal University in Calgary. “The other story of 2021, without a doubt, is COVID.

“Almost every step of the way, the government acts later than anyone else in the country and responds worse than anyone else in the country, is challenging what they are doing and then gradually changes course. “We will have to see what happens in January if Omicron (variant of COVID-19) becomes as serious as some believe.”