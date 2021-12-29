Urgent action needed to rescue disturbed Rohingya refugees at sea in Indonesia





In a statement, the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) said he was deeply concerned about the safety and lives of the people on board. The boat was first spotted in the waters of Bireuen, a district in Aceh province, on Sunday. Prevent lost lives Based on photos and reports from local fishermen, the passengers in the stuffed boat were mostly women and children.



The boat, which is said to be leaking and has a damaged engine, is sailing on the high seas in the midst of severe weather and could be in danger of capsizing. According to news reports, local officials, backed by police and navy, have provided food, medicine, a new boat engine and a technician to help repair the Rohingya ship, and will push it into international waters once it is settled. To prevent an unnecessary loss of life, the agency strongly urges the Indonesian government to allow passengers to disembark safely and promptly. As of August 2017, more than 700,000 Rohingya were fleeing Buddhist-majority Myanmar to camps in Bangladesh when the Myanmar army launched a purge operation in response to attacks by a rebel group. Myanmar security forces have been charged with horrific crimes, including mass rapes and the burning of thousands of homes. humanitarian spirit According to the UNHCR, Presidential Decree No. 125 on Refugee Protection 2016 includes provisions for the Government to rescue refugees aboard ships in disaster near Indonesia and to assist them in landing. These provisions were implemented in 2018, 2020 and most recently last June, when 81 Rohingya refugees were rescued on the shores of East Aceh. For UNHCR, Indonesia has for many years set an example for other countries in the region in providing refugee protection. The agency hopes to see the same humanitarian spirit again. The Rohingya have faced violence, persecution and forced displacement for decades. All those seeking international protection should be allowed a safe haven and given access to asylum procedures and humanitarian aid, the statement said. Agency staff are currently on the ground, working closely with local authorities to help the Government and local community provide immediate life-saving assistance to the group. UNHCR is also coordinating with humanitarian partners in preparing a comprehensive response, including a quarantine process in line with international standards and public health protocols.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.un.org/en/story/2021/12/1108862 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos