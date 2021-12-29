Flight cancellation chaos continues as airlines blame the weather, Omicron

Thousands of flights worldwide have been canceled this week following the holiday chaos unfolding, with airlines blaming the spread of the omicron variant and unfavorable weather conditions for outages.

As of early Wednesday, more than 2,280 flights had been canceled worldwide during the day, with more than 740 flights in and out of the United States canceled, according to FlightAware flight tracking website.

On Tuesday, more than 3,100 flights were canceled, with 1,291 of them expected to take off in, to and from the US.

US carriers Delta Air Lines and Alaska Airlines were among those that canceled flights this week, with both canceling hundreds of flights on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Delta had said it expected to cancel more than 250 of the 4,133 flights scheduled for Tuesday alone, while Alaska canceled 170 flights on its network and warned of more cancellations and delays throughout the week.

Both airlines have blamed the weather and the spread of the omovron Covid-19 variant for the outages.

The cancellations come after a week of travel chaos over the holidays that saw airlines cancel thousands of flights, with some blaming the spread of omicron between the crew and other staff.

A passenger waits for a delayed flight after dozens of flights were listed as canceled or delayed at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on December 27, 2021. Lindsey Wasson / Reuters

Delta said it was working to redirect and replace some aircraft.

Alaska, meanwhile, said that as it travels through Wednesday and Thursday, it is proactively reducing departures from Seattle by about 20 percent to allow extra time for aircraft to freeze amid winter storms in the western U.S..

Snowy weather in the Northwest Pacific contributed to the cancellation of more than 110 flights scheduled to land at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on Monday alone, according to Reuters.

In the midst of travel chaos, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Tuesday it was not considering recommending a Covid vaccine mandate for domestic flights, as this possibility was suggested by Dr. Anthony Fauci, the leading infectious disease expert in the country.

At the moment, what is being talked about are the ways to vaccinate people, “said CDC director Dr. Rochelle Walensky on National Public Radio.” Of course domestic flights have been a topic of conversation, but this is not something that is being reviewed now. ”

Tuesday, The US recorded a record average of seven-day cases of 262,034 cases, surpassing a record 252,776 cases set on Jan. 11, according to an analysis of NBC News data. The data can be skewed according to the days with abnormal data entry, which are common during the holiday period.

A family works through check-in on Alaska Airlines tickets after dozens of flights were listed as canceled or delayed at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on December 27, 2021. Lindsey Wasson / Reuters

According to the CDC, omicronaccounted for 58.6 percent of all Covid cases in the country in the week ending December 25, while the delta variant occupies 41.1 percent of the cases.

Globally, the World Health Organization said on Tuesday that the number of cases registered with Covid increased by 11 percent last week, compared to last week. The largest increase was in America, according to data from the UN health body.