FDA says Covid-19 antigen tests at home may be less sensitive to taking the Omicron variant, but they remain an important tool





The FDA said its recent studies with the National Institutes of Health showed that although antigen tests revealed the Omicron variant, they did so with less sensitivity – meaning they would detect an infection less frequently.

The agency said it could not share any information on how less sensitive any of the tests might be to the Omicron variant, but is working to get more details.

“Studies are underway to confirm the reason for the apparent reduction in sensitivity. Once this is known, adjustments to existing tests can be made by any developer with FDA support, if appropriate,” the FDA told CNN on a statement.

Antigen tests are generally known to be less sensitive than laboratory-made PCR tests, but they are faster, more affordable, and easier to perform at home.

The FDA suggests that people should continue to use these tests and make sure they follow the instructions closely. If someone tests negative for an antigen but still suspects they may have Covid-19 because they have symptoms or have been exposed to the coronavirus, they should have a PCR (or molecular) test. Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, encouraged people to continue using the fast Covid-19 tests. “The tests are still valid. Do not let anyone think the FDA was saying the tests are not the best. They say they are less sensitive now. They have never been 100% sensitive,” Fauci told Michael Smerconish. to CNN on Tuesday. “What the FDA is saying today is that when you look at Omicron and its ability to detect Omicron, some of the tests have a further reduction in sensitivity, but they still say the tests are useful and should be used.” At a White House conference on the response to Covid-19 on Wednesday, the director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Dr. Rochelle Walensky stressed the importance of antigen tests in “places like the test to stay to keep children in school, in higher studies to keep our college campuses safe.” “If you use them serially, we are able to give up a little bit easily in terms of sensitivity,” she said. Fauci said Wednesday that the FDA intended to be “completely transparent saying sensitivity could be reduced slightly, but they stressed that there is still a significant use of these tests”. The lack of details drew criticism from some scientists and testing experts. asset Tweet Michael Mina, chief science officer at eMed, criticized the FDA’s “overly vague” statement that it offered “no explanation or data”. He suggested that it’s not that fast tests are less sensitive “but simply that Omicron is more infectious”. “It’s important for people to understand that ALL tests will fluctuate on the first day. If you feel symptoms, regardless of the type of test – ASSUME YOU ARE POSITIVE,” he wrote. “But also admit that the tests will still reveal Omicron, but know they may fail on the first day.” In its announcement Tuesday, the FDA did not identify specific tests that could have reduced sensitivity. Abbott, a company that does a popular home antigen test, told CNN that it is closely monitoring the situation with the Omicron variant and has not seen a change in the performance of the BinaxNOW test. “Abbott has been closely monitoring COVID-19 mutations so that we can make sure that our tests can detect them. We have performed laboratory tests and tests on the omicron variant of the live virus, including the first case of Omicron. “BinaxNOW detected the virus in all the tests we performed with the same sensitivity as the other variants. Furthermore, our customer usage data did not show any change in test performance,” she said in a statement. CNN. “We know that our tests are a critical tool in controlling the spread of the virus and we will remain vigilant in performing tests and closely monitoring test performance.” President Joe Biden acknowledged this week that the U.S. had not pushed enough to increase its Covid-19 test capacity. Now, holiday demand and highly transmissible variants Omicron and Delta are leading to empty store shelves and long queues at test sites. The administration is working to distribute half a billion free tests at home, but it is unclear when those tests will reach the Americans who love them. White House Covid-19 response director Jeff Zients said Wednesday that the administration expects the contract to purchase the 500 million home tests to “expire by the end of next week,” adding that the Department of Health and Human Services and Defense “are executing. in an accelerated contracting timeframe” to expedite delivery. “This means that the first deliveries from manufacturers will start in January. We will create a free and easy system, including a new website, to send these tests to Americans,” Jeremy told Zients CNN Diamond during conference at White House. “We are actively working to finalize that delivery mechanism, which includes a website where people will be able to order free tests and we will share more details in the coming weeks – days and weeks in to be continued. “

CNN’s Donald Judd and Maggie Fox contributed to this report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/12/29/health/fda-antigen-test-sensitivity/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos