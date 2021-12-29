International
Hundreds of doctors sign letter urging Ford government to keep Ontario schools open
Hundreds of Ontario doctors have signed a letter sent to Doug Ford’s government urging it not to close schools in January, citing impacts on children’s academic, social, physical and mental health.
“We are a group of physicians who are deeply concerned about using provincial school closures to control the spread of COVID-19,” the doctors wrote in a letter to Ford, Education Minister Stephen Lecce and Ontario Chief Medical Officer Dr. Kieran Moore.
“Children and young people have experienced significant damage since March 2020 due to the prolonged closure of schools and now we must give priority to the needs of children and young people.
Most students are expected to return to school next week after the Christmas break. Ford said Tuesday that an announcement regarding schools in the province will come in the next two days.
The letter, signed by more than 600 doctors, outlined some recommendations the government could make to make schools a safe place to learn as COVID-19 cases continue to rise at an unprecedented rate due to the highly adhesive Omicron variant.
Doctors recommend protecting school attendance using an “exam to stay” strategy.
The strategy, which is also recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, would see students, siblings and their teachers stay in the classroom after a close exposure with the use of frequent rapid tests.
Doctors said frequent testing, like every other day, of school contacts has been shown to be equivalent to self-isolation for COVID-19 transmission control.
They also said that two Utah-based “test-for-stay” programs, implemented over a four-month period, had saved more than 100,000 teaching days in person for nearly 60,000 students.
The letter also outlined several reasons why children should continue to learn in person despite the current COVID-19 situation in Ontario.
They widely cited the great harm to students’ mental health, including an increase in psychiatric illnesses, eating disorders, anxiety, depression and more hospital visits for other mental health illnesses.
They also noted that there was little or no transmission of COVID-19 in the school environment. They said that when the broadcasts took place at the school, the number of secondary cases was small.
The baseline risk of COVID-19 in children is lower compared to adults, doctors write as their third reason. Their fourth reason was that although the Omicron variant has been found to be more transmissible, it has not yet been found to be more virulent.
“We need to rewrite the popular expression ‘schools need to close and open first’ and replace it with ‘schools are an essential service and need to stay open,'” doctors said to conclude the letter.
Global News spoke with one of the doctors who signed the letter, Dr. Ottawa-based Kwadwo Kyeremanteng, who said the closure of schools due to COVID-19 has had a tremendous impact on children.
“When you look at the overall risk to our children and at what stage we are in the pandemic, we know a lot more about being almost two years old, being extremely vaccinated. [and] having the vaccines available to our children aged five and over, “Kyeremanteng said.
“We need to be at a stage where we understand this and we really try to keep our children in school, in order to reduce the trauma we have caused our children in previous waves,” he continued.
“I know Omicron’s situation is always evolving and we want to get as much information as possible, but we need a plan. Complete stop. For me it would make sense at this time for our children to be involved in school, to have a test approach to staying to ensure the safety of our children and to make sure they are in class as long as possible. possible. “
With files from Abigail Bimman of Global News
