AFIT Faculty teaches International Cyber ​​Education course in Denmark





It’s basically a flag-holding exercise, Schopperth said. It starts with gathering information, what we would call passive intelligence, looking at websites or other open sources of information, followed by active intelligence, or counting, where we actually go out and look for open doors or weaknesses in their networks. That intel is then used to help students with defensive actions where they make exploits against various systems, perform network traffic analysis to identify malicious actions and install firewalls. The exercises culminate in a cornerstone project, developing a recommended course of action based on the scenarios. The course offers international partners an opportunity to receive education in cyberspace, to which they would not normally have access due to security constraints. Curriculum adjustment provides instructors of the School of Strategic Forces Studies with the ability to provide similar content to students, allowing for security collaboration and improved strategic partnerships. It gives us various points of conversation that we can return to the US on topics such as the European General Data Protection Regulation law, Schopperth said. Teaching the course to international students offers a new perspective for the faculty. Through dialogue with our coalition partners, students and educators gain new perspectives when they think about cyberspace issues, said Lt. Col. Kaitlin Kenny, director of schools for continuing cyber professional education. The School of Strategic Forces Studies is one of the four schools that make up the Air Force Technology Institute. Is responsible for providing continuing professional education in nuclear prevention policy and theory; nuclear command, control and communication; and cyberspace operations. For more information, visit www.afit.edu/EX.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.daytondailynews.com/military/afit-faculty-teach-international-cyber-education-course-in-denmark/NCUP2RS6E5CPNJJ7B2O7JHB3MI/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos