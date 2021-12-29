Everything you need to know about COVID-19 in Alberta on Wednesday, December 29th





Latest COVID-19 issues: Alberta has seen one rapid increase in COVID-19 cases during the holidays with more than 5,000 new cases over a five-day period, prompting a warning that now is the time to stop the spread by Drs. Deena Hinshaw, the province’s chief medical officer for health, and Prime Minister Jason Kenneyat the latest provincial update, Tuesday afternoon.

There are at least 15,000 active cases of COVID-19 in Alberta confirmed by PCR tests, as of Tuesday update. This is raised to heaven by 8359 active cases just five days ago at the time of the last provincial update on December 23rd.

In Calgary and Edmonton, about one in three people goes for one PCR tests are positive.

Hinshaw warned on Tuesday that it expects an active count of cases from the government PCR tests are "iceberg tip only" because they do not include people who have not been tested or who have confirmed their cases through rapid home tests.

Experts and the government have acknowledged this future Active COVID-19 case data in Alberta will be heavily under-reported, as the government changed its testing protocols in response to the projected increase in cases related to the more infectious Omicron variant. On December 23, the government urged Albertans to avoid taking a PCR test if possible to maintain limited laboratory capacity for detecting explosions in high-risk environments such as ongoing care. Instead, she now recommends home rapid antigen testing kits for people with symptoms, with the exception of a few priority groups. People who receive positive result of rapid test kit now reportedly consider it as a confirmation of COVID-19; people who feel symptomatic are also told the same thing. They are told to isolate themselves and report their close contacts.

Look | Alberta's chief doctor says Omicron's cases spread too quickly to be identified by testing: Omicron cases are just the tip of the iceberg, says Dr Hinshaw Dr. Hinshaw says Albertans should assume that someone infected with the Omicron variant is in any public place. She said in the fourth wave, provincial tests caught about one in every six cases, but testing could no longer maintain that ratio. 1:16 On Tuesday, Kenney advised people to reconsider their plans for New Year's Eve in the midst of COVID-19 infection cases, as well as encouraging qualified Albertans to get their vaccines and booster shots, as well as use rapid testing before attending rallies.

According to rough estimates on Tuesday, the report i new active cases per day from government PCR testing were: December 27: 1,400 (6,500 tests). December 26: 750 (4000 tests). December 25: 1600 (7200 tests). December 24: 2500 (11500 tests). December 23: 2000 new daily cases (11500 tests).

of Alberta evaluate positively has risen to 22 percent, with it "much higher" in Calgary, Kenney said.

It is estimated that 323 Albertans were inside hospital with COVID, including 50 in the ICU.

The province had no updated information on the number of dead since the last update on December 23, when there were no new deaths reported the day before. At that point, since the start of the pandemic, there have been 3,299 deaths from COVID in Alberta.

Daily updates for government dashboard for spandem tracking has slowed down during the holidays. New data, including daily numbers, will be released on Wednesday and January 4th (so graphs in this story will have data gaps). NOTE: Most of the graphs in this story are based on Alberta government statistics posted online on its pandemic panel, which is updated only twice during the holidays, December 29 and January 4. So the numbers presented in the graphs may lag behind those estimates announced orally by the government. They will be updated as soon as possible when the government publishes the correct numbers. Latest for quick testing, restrictions, explosions and more: Kenney said Tuesday that Alberta does not plan to pursue Quebec leadership to allow some health care workers who tested positive for COVID-19 or came into close contact with a confirmed case, to stay at work to protect capacity hospital. However, he did not completely rule this out.

Earlier this month, in anticipation of the growing demand from the Omicron variant, the province instructed Alberta Health Services to allow any unammunized doctors and staff wishing to return to work to do so, with participation in a temporary testing program. This affected approximately 1,400 full-time and part-time employees who were not fully immunized, who had previously been placed on unpaid leave. Testing will be done at the expense of staff.

The government is also considering whether to adjust the 10-day isolation protocol for individuals vaccinated with COVID-19, Kenney said Tuesday. He noted that the American Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently changed its recommendation to a five-day isolation period followed by five days of wearing masks in public if it was asymptomatic. He said there could be a decision on that later in the week.

Another one million quick tests purchased from Alberta have arrived and another three million will arrive next week, Kenney said. The province bought 10 million of its rapid tests, he said. ENGLISH: How to perform a rapid antigen test: How to use a COVID-19 test kit at home With the province issuing rapid home test kits for COVID-19, Edmonton pharmacist Shivali Sharma tells CBC Pippa Reed how to use one properly. 1:51 New public health restrictions at Albertatookeffect on December 24th. They include: Places in the program exemption from restrictions that seats more than 1000 people must be at 50 percent capacity. For facilities with a capacity of 500 to 1000 inhabitants, 500 people is the limit. No food or drink can be consumed in these facilities. Restaurants, bars and pubs are have a maximum table capacity of 10 people. Mixing between tables and interactive activities like dancing or billiards are not allowed. They must stop serving alcoholic beverages at 23:00 and close at 12:30 in the morning Hinshaw strongly urged people to reduce their rallies, but acknowledged that rallies of up to 10 people are allowed. Tight restrictions came after Kenneyloosened restrictions on private social gatherings on December 15th , Removing the rule that only people from two families can gather indoors. He said social gatherings can be made up of people from every family, but should not be exceeded 10 people (excluding those under the age of 18). He also dropped the requirement that everyone at internal social gatherings be present fully vaccinated . Alberta has had one restraint program, a voluntary vaccine passport system, in effect since September. 20 after suffering the fourth catastrophic wave of COVID-19. A complete list of restrictions and exceptions is available on the government website.

The Omicron variant has spurred several post-secondary institutions across the province go back to online learning for the first weeks of the winter season.

for the first weeks of the winter season. This includes the University of Alberta, the University of Calgary, MacEwan University, the University of Lethbridge, the North Alberta Institute of Technology (NAIT), the South Alberta Institute of Technology (SAIT) and Mount Royal University. SEE | What is the Omicron variant? Infectious disease expert Craig Jenne simplifies what the variant is: What is the Omicron variant? Infectious Diseases expert Craig Jenne simplifies what the variant is and what it means for the final round in our battle against COVID. 5:00 p.m. The latest vaccines: As of December 24, Alberta was ranked last of all the provinces and territories in terms of the percentage of qualified people (ages five and up) who had received Vaccine for covid19, according to CBC Vaccine Tracker . 72.2 percent of the general population of the province or 76.6 percent of qualified Albertans (ages five and up) have received two doses of a vaccine for COVID-19. 78.4 percent from the general population of the province and 83.3 percent of those ages five and up, have received at least a dose. This compares to 82.4 percent of the general population across Canada who have received at least one dose of the vaccine, and 76.5 percent of the total population that has been fully vaccinated. Among those who qualify across the country, 86.7 percent have taken a dose and 80.5 percent are fully vaccinated.

according to . As of December 21, the Alberta government announced that anyone aged 18 and over who received their second COVID-19 vaccine at least five months ago can book a third dose.

can book a Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine boosterswill be offered to Albertans aged 18 to 29 due to a slightly increased risk of myocarditis in Young Albertans, especially men, from Moderna, although the government states that individuals are much more likely to experience myocarditis from COVID infection -19 seconds from the vaccine. See which regions are hit hardest: Here isthe latest detailed regional divisionof active cases, as reported by the province in December. 23: Calgary Area: 4665.

4665. Edmonton Area: 2539.

2539. Central area: 460.

460. North zone: 424.

424. South area: 241.

241. Unknown:30. Here are the latest Alberta COVID-19 stories: Latest updates for COVID-19 in Alberta on charts and graphs:

