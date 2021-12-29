Three Edmontonians named in the Order of Canada





Content of the article A composer, an artist and an advocate of multiculturalism, who all call Edmonton home, are among the 135 Canadians named in the Order of Canada.

Content of the article The Order of Canada, established in 1967, honors individuals whose service shapes society and is one of the country’s highest honors. Canada is defined by the people who make up this great country, Governor General Mary Simon said in a press release. These latest nominees for the Order of Canada are shining examples of the extraordinary commitment and contribution that Canadians have made to the well-being of communities across this earth, be it social, environmental, scientific, economic, cultural or mentally related. and physical. health. Here are the meetings of the Order of Canada in Edmonton. John Estacio John Estacio was honored with the Order of Canada for his expertise as a composer and his contribution to Canadian opera. Estacio has served as a composer at the residence for the Edmonton Symphony Orchestra, the Calgary Philharmonic, the Calgary Opera, and the Pro Coro Canada. He has also written operas. The Estacios works were also carried out at Carnegie Hall in New York City. Estacio is a winner of the National Center for the Arts Award for Composers, which included the commission of three works for the National Center for the Arts Orchestra, and in 2017 he was the recipient of the Lieutenant Artist Award of the Governor of Alberta.

Content of the article Barbara A. Paterson Barbara A. Paterson was honored with the Order of Canada for her contribution to the visual arts and for creating some of the country’s most famous monumental sculptures. Paterson is best known for her bronze figurative works and has used a variety of media including wax, stone, bronze and welded steel. Her works include the Lois Hole A Legacy of Love and Learning statue, located outside the City of St. Albert, and the Five Famous Monuments, also known as Women are Persons! Monument, at Calgarys Olympic Plaza and Parliament Hill in Ottawa. The Statues of the Five Celebrities appeared on a Canada Post stamp in October 1999 and on the $ 50 bill. An image of part of the statue can now also be seen on the inside pages of the Canadian passport. In 2000, Paterson was the recipient of the University of Alberta Outstanding Alumni Award.

Content of the article W. Roman Petryshyn W. Roman Petrychyn was awarded the Order of Canada for his leadership in the evolution of multiculturalism and for his defense of ethnocultural inclusion in mainstream society. Working with community partners, Petryshyn is the founder of numerous organizations including the Alberta and Ontario Provincial Councils of the Canadian Canadian Congress, the Alberta Arts Council of Ukraine, the Edmonton branch of the Canadian Canadian Social Services, and the Ukrainian Resource and Development Center. at MacEwan University. He is committed to multiculturalism and the development of the Ukrainian community. Petryshyn is an International Member of the Ukrainian Academy of Pedagogical Sciences and winner of the MacEwan Outstanding Service Award, the Alberta Century Medal, the Queens Jubilee Medal and the Hetman Award of the Provincial Council of the Canadian Congress of Ukraine in Alberta. [email protected] twitter.com/junkeranna

