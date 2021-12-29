Coronavirus digestion: Global cases increase due to omicron | News | DW

Many countries have recorded record rates of coronavirus infections as the omicron variant spreads worldwide.

France, Britain, Denmark, Italy, Spain, Portugal, Greece, Cyprus, Italy, Malta, the United States, Bolivia, Australia and other countries all marked a record increase in cases on Tuesday or Wednesday.

The dramatic increase triggered a warning from the Director-General of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

“Delta and omicron are now dual threats leading cases to record figures, leading to increased hospitalizations and deaths,” Tedros told a news conference.

“I’m very concerned that omicron, being highly contagious and spreading at the same time as Delta, is leading to a case tsunami.”

France has the highest rate of new infection in Europe, with 208,000 new cases reported on Wednesday.

“This means that 24 hours a day, day and night, every second in our country, two French people have been positively diagnosed,” Health Minister Olivier Veran told lawmakers on Wednesday. “We have never experienced such a situation,” he said, describing the increase in cases as “dizzying.”

Germany is expected to see similar increases in Omicron cases, though the numbers are slightly delayed.

Uwe Janssens, who heads the German Association of Internal Medicine and Intensive Care, told DW in an interview that reliable data on the percentage of the omicron variant in Germany are not currently available as COVID reports have been delayed and test volumes are sitting during the Christmas holidays. .

However, he said that “it can be assumed that the omicron variant will surely dominate in January, as in other countries such as Great Britain, Norway, Denmark and Portugal”.

“It means … we can expect a significant number of infections … we are recording daily growth rates of almost 50%.

Here’s a look at coronavirus-related news in other parts of the world

global

World Health Organization warned on Wednesday that the omicron variant still poses a “very high” risk and could override healthcare systems.

Cases have risen 11% globally in the past week and omicron has become the dominant type in many countries, including Greece, the Netherlands and Switzerland.

Europe

of Germany The Robert Koch Institute for Infectious Diseases reported 40,043 new cases of coronavirus on Wednesday. The death toll rose by 414 to a total of 111,219.

The seven-day incidence nationwide, the number of infections per 100,000 inhabitants dropped to 205.5 from 215.6 the day before.

Meanwhile, the German Police Union (GdP) said it was concerned about the psychological consequences faced by police officers deployed in protests against the COVID-19 measures.

Also in Germany, 16 countries have accumulated almost 60 billion ($ 67.6 billion) in new debt since the pandemic began, according to a survey of state finance ministries conducted by the DPA news agency.

German Health Minister Karl Lauterbach says the current incidence rate of infections is about two or three times higher than

officially reported figure, due to fewer tests being performed in the workplace and in the doctor’s office during the holiday season

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson called on people to be vaccinated on Wednesday, saying the vast majority (90%) of people in COVID intensive care units had not yet received their booster.

Johnson also said people should celebrate New Year’s night carefully as he decided not to impose tougher restrictions.

Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta has tested positive for COVID-19 again and will miss the Premier League match against Manchester City on January 1, the English football club said on Wednesday.

Arte’s first positive test came in March 2020 and was a key factor in the Premier League suspension when the pandemic first spread to Europe.

poland reported the highest daily number of COVID-related deaths in the fourth wave on Wednesday, said Deputy Health Minister Waldemar Kraska.

Officials said 794 had died in the previous 24 hours.

The country also reported 15,571 new infections. The continuing daily workload of cases has forced authorities to tighten restrictions against the pandemic.

Greece has banned music in bars and restaurants in an attempt to limit the New Year holidays. Omicron is now the dominant type there.

Bosnia has identified the first 10 omicron cases and suspects that the variant will soon be dominant.

Belgium theaters and cinemas will soon reopen after a court ruling blocked a blocking order. Other indoor venues, such as casinos and bowling alleys, will remain closed.

of Spain The Prime Minister has ruled out any immediate national restrictions in response to omicron, as the country has a high vaccination rate and data appear to show that omicron is milder.

Americas

The average number of daily cases of COVID-19 in United States has reached a record 258,312 over the past seven days, according to a Reuters report. This compares with a previous peak average of 250,141 recorded on January 8 this year.

Rochelle Walensky, director of the American Center for Disease Control and Prevention, said the organization was monitoring the country’s case load and its potential impact on health care providers.

A lack of tests could mean this is just the “tip of the iceberg,” according to a Harvard epidemiologist.

New York City will seek to restrict class closure and no longer quarantine entire classes exposed to the coronavirus.

City authorities will instead prioritize an expanded testing program so that asymptomatic students who test negative for COVID-19 can stay in school, officials said.

The new policy, called “Stay safe and stay open” by Mayor Bill de Blasio will take effect on January 3rd.

Cuba plans to administer enforcement measures to its entire population in January, according to a state media report.

Asia

Amid an increase in cases, the Korean Agency for Disease Control and Prevention said Wednesday that visitors from 11 African countries will continue to be barred from entering South Korea, while all other international immigrants will have to stay in quarantine for ten days, until February 3rd.

Police south of China four suspected violators of COVID restrictions passed through the streets, state media reported on Wednesday.

China banned this public embarrassment of crime suspects in 2010, but the practice has resurfaced as officials try to enforce the country’s zero stance on COVID-19.

Four citizens disguised in hazmat costumes, holding banners displaying their photos and names, paraded in front of a crowd in Jingxi City of Guangxi Province, the Guangxi State News reported.

Pakistan Health authorities expect a fifth major wave to strike within weeks, due to a combination of vaccine reluctance and massive breach of coronavirus-related restrictions.

Middle East

Israel has lifted travel bans in Germany and other countries, as the omicron variant is already spreading rapidly within the country.

Oceania

Australia needs “a gear shift” to manage testing requirements, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said Wednesday, announcing that the country was easing its COVID-19 testing rules to cope with an increase in omicron-induced infections.

This change would require a redefinition of who qualifies as close contact and the dismissal of workers exposed to the virus.

“We just can not get them all out of circulation because they just happen to be in a certain place at a certain time,” the prime minister said.

Once the proposed rules for close contacts are in place, most people will not have to undergo PCR tests or isolate themselves.

This would shorten the long lines at the test sites and end the 72 to 96 hour wait for laboratory results.

Morrison’s comments come after New South Wales, Australia’s most populous state, reported an almost doubling of daily cases.

jsi, adi / dj (AFP, Reuters, AP, dpa)