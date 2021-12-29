Coronavirus: Asia keeps Omicron at bay

TAIPEI, TAIWAN – Much of Asia has managed to keep Omicron at bay, though the variant is hot in other parts of the world, but the region that is home to most of the globe’s population is preparing for what may be an inevitable increase.

Strict quarantine rules for arrivals and the extensive wearing of masks have helped slow the spread of the highly contagious variant in Asia. Countries such as Japan, South Korea and Thailand quickly reinstated entry and quarantine restrictions in recent weeks after calming them down in the fall.

But cases are increasing and experts say the coming months will be critical. These fears are reinforced by doubts about the effectiveness of Chinese-made vaccines used in China and much of the developing world.

“Once the pace increases, its growth would be extremely fast,” said Dr. Shigeru Omi, a senior medical adviser to the Japanese government.

In India, which has returned to normal following a devastating COVID-19 outbreak earlier this year, Omicron is raising fears again, with more than 700 reported cases in the country of nearly 1.4 billion people.

The capital, New Delhi, has banned large gatherings for Christmas and New Year, and many other states have announced new restrictions, including curfews and vaccination requirements in shops and restaurants.

At the crowded Chandni Chowk market in New Delhi, many people were shopping without masks this week. Rickshaw driver Mahesh Kumar said he is afraid of passengers who do not wear masks.

“There are a lot of people who do not believe in this disease. They think it does not exist. But I am very scared. I have children and families,” he said. “If something happens to me, who will take care of them?”

Australia is already grappling with high COVID-19 growth, with a state leader saying on Wednesday that “Omicron is moving very fast”. Elsewhere, Thailand has passed 700 cases, South Korea more than 500 and Japan over 300. China, which has some of the strictest virus controls in the world, has reported at least eight.

Only four cases have been reported in the Philippines, where people flocked to shopping malls before Christmas and to mass at Asia’s largest Roman Catholic nation. Some hospitals have even begun dismantling COVID-19 wards in a move that experts say could turn out to be premature.

Japan managed to delay the spread of the new variant for about a month mainly thanks to the reinstatement of entry restrictions, mandatory tests for COVID-19 for all arrivals and the isolation of all passengers on a flight if anyone tested positive for Omicron.

But the barrier was broken last week when the first cases broadcast in the country were confirmed in the neighboring cities of Osaka and Kyoto. Experts are urging the government to prepare for an impending wave of infections by stepping up testing, speeding up booster injections and preparing more beds in hospitals.

“We want to believe that Omicron cases can be mild, but its rapid-onset infections can quickly multiply the number of patients and still be able to beat hospitals,” Omi said.

Taiwan, where wearing a face mask is almost universal in major cities, has begun offering Moderna vaccine boosting vaccines and is urging people to get a third vaccine ahead of an expected influx of people returning home for the Year New Lunar at the end of January.

Preliminary research has shown that Pfizer, AstraZeneca, and Moderna booster vaccines provide continuous, albeit reduced, protection against omicron.

However, an unpublished University of Hong Kong study found that the Sinovac vaccine widely used in China does not generate enough antibodies to protect against Omicron, even with a booster injection, according to a university news release. Hong Kong offers both the Sinovac and Pfizer vaccines.

Sinovac did not respond to a request for comment. Chinese officials have said their vaccines are still effective.

“Our inactivated vaccines are still quite reliable and cover a range of antigens. Therefore, they will not be completely ineffective against omicron,” Zhong Nanshan, a senior government doctor, told a public forum.

Some countries that relied on Chinese vaccines are turning to others for boosters.

Thailand, which mainly used Sinovac and Sinopharm, another Chinese vaccine, is offering AstraZeneca or Pfizer booster injections. Indonesia, where Sinovac has been the mainstay of a campaign to vaccinate its 270 million inhabitants, is offering a Moderna booster for healthcare workers. The government is also planning incentives for the general population in January, though it has not said which vaccine.

China’s stance on the virus, omicron or not, is to stop broadcasting in its wake, and the country appears to be getting even tougher with the approach of the Beijing Winter Olympics in February.

Officials closed Xi’an City, a city and administrative area with 13 million inhabitants last week, amid a Delta outbreak that has infected hundreds of people. On Monday, they ordered everyone to stay home until another round of city-wide testing was completed.

Residents complained on social media about the sudden ban. Many were relying on instant noodles and other packaged foods. Some worried about how they would get enough food in the following days, especially fresh vegetables.

China quarantines those who come from abroad for weeks, depending on the province, with three weeks being the most common.

How China’s zero-COVID-19 policy at the Olympics will work is a key question. Athletes and visitors will not be allowed to leave the Olympic zones and those who will attend as officials, journalists and on-site staff will be tested daily.

To curb a deadly Delta-driven surge in South Korea, the government this month reinstated its stricter distance rules with a four-person limit at private rallies and a 21:00 curfew in restaurants.

Health experts predict it is only a matter of time before omicron comes.

“Omicron has such a high transmission rate that it is very clear that it will become the dominant variant in South Korea at some point,” said Jaehun Jung, a professor at Gachon University College of Medicine in South Korea.

——

Associated Press employees Busaba Sivasomboon in Bangkok, Thailand, Jim Gomez in the Philippines, Edna Tarigan in Jakarta, Indonesia, Krutika Pathi and Rishabh Jain in New Delhi, Hyung-jin Kim in Seoul, South Korea, Mari Yamaguchi in Tokyo, Japan and Olivia Zhang in Beijing contributed to this report.