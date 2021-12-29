Connect with us

The Palm Springs International Film Festival has been canceled due to an increase in COVID cases

The Palm Springs International Film Festival has been canceled due to the current increase in COVID-19 cases.

The Palm Springs International Film Company said in a statement that it is “the most responsible decision” to ensure the safety of its customers, filmmakers and staff. Passengers will receive a refund according to the original method of payment.

The festival was scheduled to take place from January 7-17. Passengers would be required to show proof of full vaccination, photo ID, and sign a waiver to enter the premises and events, which also applied to the film’s awards ceremony. Participants would also be required to wear masks as California recently reinstated its masking mandate in indoor public spaces. The policy extended to volunteers, staff, guests, sponsors, media and vendors.

Film festival patrons await the start of the screening of a film at the Palm Springs International Film Festival at the Regal Cinemas in Palm Springs, January 8, 2018. l

Palm Springs Mayor Lisa Middleton said in a statement that they are “disappointed” that the festival could not continue.

“We know how much this event is expected, but we also recognize the dangers involved in holding the Film Festival at this time and with that in mind, we commend Mayor Harold Matzner and his team for putting public safety in place. first, “Middleton said.

The announcement comes a week later cancellation of the Palm Springs International Film Awards scheduled for January 6 at the Palm Springs Convention Center.

