The Palm Springs International Film Festival has been canceled due to an increase in COVID cases

The Palm Springs International Film Festival has been canceled due to the current increase in COVID-19 cases.

The Palm Springs International Film Company said in a statement that it is “the most responsible decision” to ensure the safety of its customers, filmmakers and staff. Passengers will receive a refund according to the original method of payment.

The festival was scheduled to take place from January 7-17. Passengers would be required to show proof of full vaccination, photo ID, and sign a waiver to enter the premises and events, which also applied to the film’s awards ceremony. Participants would also be required to wear masks as California recently reinstated its masking mandate in indoor public spaces. The policy extended to volunteers, staff, guests, sponsors, media and vendors.

Palm Springs Mayor Lisa Middleton said in a statement that they are “disappointed” that the festival could not continue.

“We know how much this event is expected, but we also recognize the dangers involved in holding the Film Festival at this time and with that in mind, we commend Mayor Harold Matzner and his team for putting public safety in place. first, “Middleton said.

The announcement comes a week later cancellation of the Palm Springs International Film Awards scheduled for January 6 at the Palm Springs Convention Center.

Stars expected to attend the film awards included directors Jane Campion and Kenneth Branagh, actorsKristen Stewart,Jennifer Hudson,Lady Gaga,Andrew Garfield,Jessica Chastain,Penlope Cruzand castes of“King Richard”and “Belfast”.

The last award ceremony in the film was in 2020and honorees included director Martin Scorsese and actors Joaquin Phoenix, Adam Driver, Jennifer Lopez and Charlize Theron. A crowd of about 500 fans, hoping for autographs or selfies, usually gather at the entrance to the Palm Springs Convention Center to greet the stars as they walk the red carpet. This tradition was not expected to be part of the 2022 ceremony.

The Palm Springs event usually prides itself on its top position on the festival county calendar, held in the first week of January to precede the Golden Globe Awards and the Oscar nomination voting deadline.

The Palm Springs ShortFest is scheduled to return June 21-27 and the Palm Springs International Film Festival and Film Awards in January 2023. The 2022 Film Awards will partner with Entertainment Tonight to celebrate this year’s honorees. The festival will announce the winners of the awards jury from the official selection on January 15th.

Events that were canceled last year but still scheduled to return in 2022 include Modernization Week in Palm Springs in February. 17-27, BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells Tennis Garden March 7-20 and the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival and the Stagecoach country music festival in April at the Empire Polo Club Indio.

Cases with COVID-19 and omicron

of nine Coachella Valley cities on Monday reported the largest week-by-week increase in COVID-19 cases in recent months, approaching the first numbers when delta growing in summer.

As of the end of Monday, 701 cases have been reported. This is an increase of 66% compared to 422 cases reported between 13 and 20 December. Desert Hot Springs, Palm Desert, Palm Springsand Rancho Mirage each doubled the number of cases reported in the week ending Monday compared to last week.

Riverside County has also seen a spike in its weekly COVID-19 numbers. From December 20 to Thursday, 3082 new cases of COVID-19 were added. Although the full week was not reported due to the holiday, it is still 21% higher than the 2,546 cases reported from December 13th to December 17th.

On Tuesday, California became the first state to record more than 5 million known coronavirus infections.

The first case of the omicron variant has also been confirmed in the Coachella Valley, after a The “big” COVID-19 explosion at the Mastros Steakhouse restaurant in Palm Desert.

Riverside County Public Health has confirmed a total of nine cases of the omicron variant in the county, as of Monday.

Omicron makes people get sick faster than previous variants, according to a study published Tuesday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that confirms what many have already noticed.

Although most cases of omicron appear to be relatively mild, people generally get the symptoms of COVID-19 three days after being exposed to the virus, instead of about four days with delta and five or longer with the original virus, the study concludes. .

USA Today contributed to this report.

