International
When will omicron, COVID flight cancellations, delays end?
On Monday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced new recommendations for the amount of time people should be isolated after a positive COVID-19 test, which could resolve some airline staffing issues that resulted in thousands of delays and cancellations. worldwide.
But some is the optimal word. Between personnel problems that existed before the pandemic, the current labor shortage, and the proliferation of the omicron COVID-19 variant, the CDC announcement is not a silver bullet from any stretch of the imagination, said Bill Wyatt, CEO of Salt Lake City . International Airport.
It will be useful because you are basically cutting that quarantine time in half, Wyatt told Deseret News.
Why might the new CDC guidelines help?
The CDC now recommends those who tested positive for COVID-19 in quarantine for five days, instead of 10, if they have no symptoms. A mask should be kept around the others for at least another five days. The Biden administration is also seeking masks at all airports and planes by March 18th.
What is likely is that it will mitigate the impact of all COVID diseases with crews, said Brett Snyder, president of Strange goalkeeper, a travel planning agency. Snyder also started Cranky Flier, an aerospace industry blog.
The thing is, you just do not know what it will look like, he said.
The airlines requested a shorter quarantine period
Monday’s announcement comes just a week after Delta Air Lines CEO Ed Bastian wrote a letter urging the CDC to recommend almost identical guidelines. according to Reuters instructions that will not significantly affect our workforce and operations, such as the 10-day quarantine, the letter said. The company’s health chief and a medical adviser also sign the letter.
JetBlue followed suit with its letter to the CDC, as did Airlines for America, the industry lobbying group.
The staff shortage caused by the viruses, along with the winter weather, resulted in a difficult stretch of days for both airlines and passengers during what is the busiest week of the year.
What is happening in Utah
On Tuesday, Salt Lake City International Airport had 36 cancellations and 406 delays, for flights in and out of Utah as of Wednesday afternoon, the airport had 27 cancellations and 94 delays. according to the Flightaware website.
This is an improvement from Monday, where the airport saw 68 cancellations and 387 delays until the end of the day. It may seem like the snowfall that swept across the Salt Lake Valley on Monday night may have been a major factor, but as Wyatt said, they could clear a runway and a connecting road very quickly, its second nature here in Solt Lake.
It really is not the weather. There is literally no one to fly the plane, he told Deseret News.
Flight cancellations, nationwide delays
Monday was a difficult day for travelers everywhere, with over 16,600 delays worldwide and 3,260 cancellations. The US saw over 8,000 delays and 1,474 cancellations. Airline shares then fell.
Experts say it is unclear whether the problems will be resolved soon. Once the holidays are over, a lighter schedule can ease the burden on the airline industry.
Airlines should be able to have an easier schedule. That should give them more leeway over the next two months until spring break, Snyder said. The problem is that you may have more laziness, but what if half of your workforce gets COVID? It does not matter how lazy you are. So there is no way to predict this.
Why airline problems are bigger than the weather, holidays or COVID-19
Wyatt said it is important to look at the job issues that plague the airline industry long before holiday cancellations.
He was facing pilot shortages before COVID, and on top of that he had vacations and pensions during COVID, and I think a lot of carriers are still recovering from that, he said.
The news is not well received by everyone in the industry, including Sara Nelson, President of the Flight Attendants Association-CWA International, a powerful union.
We said we wanted to hear from medical professionals for the best quarantine guidance, not from corporate America advocating for a shortened period due to staff shortages. The CDC gave a medical explanation as to why the agency has decided to reduce quarantine requirements from 10 to five days, but the fact that it matches the number of days postponed by corporate America is less than reassuring. said Nelson in a statement.
Nelson says the new requirements could result in companies pressuring workers to return prematurely, which will cause a much larger outage than any staff shortages.
