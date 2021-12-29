NS reports 586 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, with 24 in hospital

Nova Scotia reported 586 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday and said 24 people are in hospital due to the virus.

This is from the 15 people reported on Friday. Three people are in intensive care.

Most of the new cases, 393, are in the central area, while 56 are in the northern area, 106 are in the eastern area and 31 are in the western area.

There are approximately 5,053 active cases in Nova Scotia. Nova Scotia Health Laboratories completed 5,355 tests on December 28th.

A press release said that six patients in St. Martha Regional Hospital in Antigonish has tested positive for COVID-19 and they are being closely monitored. The staff is being tested.

There are no new cases at Halifax Nursing, where a recent outbreak has cursed six positive patients.

Halifax Transit announced Wednesday that it is reducing bus service starting on Thursday due to staff shortages. or The list of cancellations can be found here.

A Halifax Transit spokesman said a total of 51 roads would have service cuts.

Halifax Transit has experienced resource challenges due to positive staff cases, employee exposures and self-isolation and testing requirements.

Last week, the service announced it was canceling more than 30 trips due to staffing problems and the ferry service was operating at reduced capacity.

At the time, Ken Wilson, president of the union representing Halifax Trans workers, said staffing issues included illness, isolation due to COVID-19 measures and stress.

