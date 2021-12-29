Snowfall was added to the list of weather warnings before Christ, as the extreme cold continues

Environment Canada has added snow to its list of weather warnings for parts of British Columbia as cold temperatures continue across much of the province.

Five centimeters of snow is forecast for the central coast and 10 cm is forecast for the interior of the central coast, including Bella Coola and Hagensborg.

On Vancouver Island, the South Bay Islands, in the Vancouver Subway, the Fraser Valley and along the Sun Coast, it is expected to be between five and 10 cm.

Snow is expected to decrease on Thursday as a storm system moves along the south coast.

Heavier amounts between 10 and 15 cm can fall into the central interior, including the Cariboo area, 100 Mile House, Munchen Lake Park-Stone Mountain Park, Prince George, Teslin, Stuart-Nechako and Lake Watson.

This, too, is expected to decrease between Wednesday afternoon and Thursday morning.

An environmental map of Canada shows snowfall, extreme cold, and warnings of an Arctic outbreak in the country on December 29, 2021.

Meanwhile, extreme cold warnings remain in effect for most of the province.

Environment Canada warns wind-cold values ​​of -35 or lower are possible Wednesday and Friday in Fraser Canyon, Similkameen, Nicola, Shuswap, South Thompson, North Thompson, East Columbia, North Columbia, Elk Valley and Kinbasket.

It could fall below -40 on Wednesday and Friday mornings in the Cariboo, Chilcotin, Prince George, Stuart-Nechako, Yellowhead, McGregor, Williston, Peace River and Bulkley Valley plus Lakes regions.

The East Kootenay and Elk Valley areas can expect -35, with light to moderate winds on Wednesday. These values ​​will continue in Yoho-Kootenay Park from now until Friday.

“Freezing can develop within minutes on exposed skin, especially as the wind cools,” the federal department warns.

“Beware of cold-related symptoms: shortness of breath, chest pain, muscle aches and weaknesses, numbness and discoloration of the fingers and toes.”

Here are the temperature readings of this hour… #BCMoti pic.twitter.com/SOQNFmYZXU – Mark Madryga (@MMadryga) December 29, 2021

Arctic leak warnings remain in effect for inland parts of the central coast, which can expect wind cooling values ​​between -20 and -30 from now until the end of December.

In Metro Vancouver, plus Fraser Valley, Howe Sound, Sea to Sky Highway, Whistler and the continental entrances to the Sunshine Coast, wind cooling will be close to or below -20, but will ease on Wednesday with easing winds.

On Tuesday, cold temperatures caused some Metro Vancouver residents to skate in local lakes and ponds, but the Vancouver Parks Board has warned recreationists against this.

It may seem safe, he wrote on Twitter, but the look can be deceptive.

Thin ice!

Although it has been very cold and the edges around some of Vancouver lakes / ponds look quite thick, it is not safe. Do not go on ice, or let your pet go on ice, on Trout Lake, the Lost Lagoon, Jericho Ponds, or any other body of water. 1/4 pic.twitter.com/gYjVh0ORCz – Vancouver Parks and Recreation Board (@ParkBoard) December 28, 2021

Cold conditions have recently prompted Fraser Health Authority to reduce services at a number of vaccination and immunization clinics.

On Wednesday, testing remains available until 4pm at testing and immunization centers in Langley, Coquitlam, Surrey 66 and Burnaby COVID-19.

However, immunizations have been suspended at testing and immunization centers in Langley, Coquitlam, Surrey 66 and Burnaby COVID-19.