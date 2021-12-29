The global supply chain firm plans a large Fort Worth building

Another major industrial development is underway in North Fort Worth.

The 1.2 million-square-foot development is the third such large-scale warehouse building planned in the AllianceTexas area along Interstate 35W.

Global supply chain company DHL is planning the large distribution center at Wolff Crossing south of State Highway 114.

The warehouse project of more than $ 45.9 million is set to begin construction in early 2022 and will open at the end of next year, according to planning documents submitted to the state.

When completed, the building will be owned by the DHL Supply Chain.

DHL has already built several warehouses in North Fort Worth. It sold two of the major industrial buildings in 2019 near the Alliance Airport to the Transwestern Investment Group.

DHL’s next project will be the largest building to date in North Fort Worth. Based in Germany, DHL is one of the world’s largest logistics, warehousing and supply chain firms.

It’s the latest in a string of giant street-building buildings in North Texas.

Developer Trammell Crow Co. is planning a 1.25 million-square-foot industrial project in North Fort Worth near Interstate 35W, according to planning documents submitted to the state. Construction will begin on the $ 58 million project in early 2022.

Earlier this year, AllianceTexas Hillwood developer announced plans for its largest speculative warehouse, a 1.24 million-square-foot industrial building on Interstate 35W.

East of Dallas in Forney, USAA Real Estate and developer Seefried Industrial Properties are building a nearly 1.3 million-foot speculative warehouse, which they say will be the largest such project in the area.

Dallas-Fort Worth leads the U.S. in industrial construction with more than 30 million square feet of developing buildings.