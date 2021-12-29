Hong Kong pro-democracy news site shut down after raids, arrests – NBC4 Washington

A pro-democracy website in Hong Kong was shut down on Wednesday after police raided its office and arrested seven current and former editors, board members and a journalist in a continuing crackdown on dissent in China’s semi-autonomous city.

Stand News said in a statement that its site and social media are no longer updated and will be removed. He said all employees have been fired.

The media was one of the last rumors left open in Hong Kong after the closure of the Apple Daily newspaper, which closed after its publisher, Jimmy Lai, and top editors were arrested and its assets frozen.

Police raided the Stand News office earlier in the day after arresting six people, including well-known singer and activist Denise Ho, a former board member, on charges of plotting to publish a rebellious publication.

They later arrested a seventh person, a former Apple Daily editor who is married to the former arrested Stand News editor.

More than 200 officers were involved in the search, police said. They had an order to seize relevant journalistic materials under a national security law passed last year.

The seven were arrested on a criminal warrant dating back to the days of Hong Kong as a British colony before 1997, when he returned to China. Convicts could face up to two years in prison and a fine of up to $ 5,000 Hong Kong ($ 640).

Police did not identify who was arrested, but the Hong Kong South China Morning Post reported that they were a current and former Stand News editor, and four former board members, including Ho and former MP Margaret Ng.

A Facebook post early Wednesday morning on Ho’s account confirmed that she was being arrested. A subsequent message posted on her behalf said she was okay and urged friends and supporters not to worry about her.

This post attracted nearly 40,000 likes and 2,700 comments, mostly from supporters.

Early Wednesday, Stand News posted a Facebook video of police officers at the home of a deputy editor, Ronson Chan. Chan, who is also president of the Hong Kong Journalists Association, was questioned, the organization confirmed in a statement.

Chan, who was later released, told the media that police seized his electronic devices, bank cards and press card.

The arrests come as authorities crack down on dissent in China’s semi-autonomous city. Hong Kong police previously raided the offices of the now-defunct Apple Daily newspaper, seizing boxes of materials and computer disks to help investigate them, and frozen millions of assets that later forced the newspaper to shut down.

Police charged Apple Daily’s Lai, who has already been jailed on other charges, with rebellion on Tuesday.

We are not targeting journalists, we are not targeting the media, we have only targeted national security violations, “said Li Kwai-wah, senior overseer of the National Security Department of the police.” If you report alone, I do not think this is a problem. .

He told a news conference that the detainees should be held accountable for their actions even if they had resigned from Stand News.

Asked what advice he had for the media, Li replied: Do not be biased. You know well how to report, how to be a responsible reporter, how to make an unbiased report to your readers. That’s all I can give you. ”

Stand News earlier this year said it would suspend subscriptions and remove most pieces of opinion and columns from its website because of national security law. Six board members also resigned from the company.

The journalists’ association urged the city government to protect press freedom in accordance with Hong Kong’s mini-constitution, the Basic Law.

The Hong Kong Journalists Association (HKJA) is deeply concerned that police have repeatedly arrested senior members of the media and searched the offices of news organizations that contain large amounts of journalistic material within a year, a statement said.

Benedict Rogers, co-founder and CEO of the Hong Kong Watch NGO, said the arrests were nothing more than a comprehensive attack on press freedom in Hong Kong.

When a free press guaranteed by Hong Kong Basic Law is labeled a rebel, it is a symbol of the speed with which this once large, open, international city has become little more than a police state, he said.

Wednesday’s arrests also followed the removal of sculptures and other works of art from university campuses last week. The proceedings supported democracy and commemorated the victims of China’s oppression of pro-democracy protesters in Beijing’s Tiananmen Square in 1989.