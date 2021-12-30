Nuclear treaty conference is likely to be postponed due to the virus





FILE Mehdi Danesh-Yazdi, Iranian Deputy Ambassador to the United Nations, left, holds friendly talks with Gustavo Zlauvinen, right, then Representative of the Director-General of the International Atomic Energy Agency, before addressing a Security Council meeting at UN Headquarters, 23 February 2007. Days before its start date, 4 January 2022, an international conference on a historic Cold War-era nuclear treaty is about to be postponed as coronavirus cases are on the rise in the host city. of New York. (AP Photo / David Karp, File)

United Nations (AP) Days before its start date, an international conference on a historic Cold War-era nuclear treaty is about to be postponed as coronavirus cases are on the rise in New York City. Already postponed several times due to the pandemic, the Non-Proliferation Treaty Review Conference was due to begin on January 4 at United Nations headquarters, bringing together delegations from around the world to discuss the status of the 1970 pact. It is considered a the cornerstone of gun control. But after the UN expressed concerns Monday about the resurgent virus and said the world body could not hold a conference in person, participants were reluctant to proceed with Jan. 4, conference-appointed president Gustavo Zlauvinen said in a letter to the group on Tuesday. . He said the event would have been postponed if participants had not told otherwise otherwise by Wednesday evening. This is an unfortunate decision, but the current circumstances leave us no other choice, wrote Zlauvinen, an Argentine diplomat and former official of the International Atomic Energy Agency. It is not yet clear how long the meeting will be postponed, or whether all or some of the events can be held virtually. Participants should discuss what to do on Thursday. Zlauvinen, meanwhile, wrote that he had asked the UN about other possible 2022 dates and other possible countries. Joined by 191 countries, the NPT is the world’s most ratified nuclear weapons control agreement. Under the pact, nations without atomic weapons pledged not to take them; what the United States, Russia, Britain, France, and China had at the time — committed themselves to eliminating them; and all endorsed the right of all countries to develop peaceful nuclear energy. Nations without nuclear weapons also agreed on ongoing verification that any nuclear energy program they could have is not being diverted to weapons. Review conferences to assess compliance and try to commit to further steps that are supposed to occur every five years. The next one was originally scheduled to launch in April 2020, when the pandemic had triggered blockages and closures across the globe. The year marked the 50th anniversary of the treaty’s entry into force. Almost two years later, the highly contagious variant of the omicron virus is spurring another increase in cases in New York and elsewhere. Over 168,000 people tested positive for coronavirus in New York City in the seven days ended Monday, compared to about 77,000 a week ago and 25,000 in the week ended December 13, according to New York State data. An increasing number of UN headquarters staff have tested positive for COVID-19, so the world body cannot provide all the services needed for a large personal meeting and is concerned about the risks to staff and delegates. said UN official Maria Luiza Ribeiro. Viotti, wrote to Zlauvinen. “Our view is that it will be safer for delegates and staff if the conference goes online or is delayed to accommodate attendance in person,” wrote Viotti, who’s chief of staff to Antonio Guterres.

