Singapore accuses a man accused of borrowing his vaccination records and other international news.





Police in Singapore charged a man after he was accused of allowing another person to use his vaccination certificate to eat at a bar. Authorities said the man, Kiran Singh Rughbir Singh, 37, tricked a bar employee into letting Utheyakumar Nallathamby, 65, enter September, according to Channel News Asia and other local news media. To enter a bar in Singapore, visitors must be fully vaccinated or show a negative test result taken less than 24 hours in advance. The 65-year-old was allowed to enter the bar after presenting Mr Singhs’s record on Singapore’s vaccine and contact tracking application, TraceTogether, indicating he had been fully vaccinated. If found guilty, Mr. Singh, a Malaysian citizen, could be sentenced to up to five years, a fine or both. Authorities had also planned to indict Utheyakumar Nallathamby, but he could not appear in court due to medical issues, according to news reports.

Daily cases in Singapore have dropped to less than 500 in the last two weeks from more than 3,000 at the end of October. But the country recently tightened its boundaries over concerns about the Omicron variant among travelers. In other news from around the world: IN Cuba , state officials have accelerated coronavirus boosting campaign to avoid risk presented by the Omicron variant, state media reported. The campaign began in November, using Cuban-made vaccines, and is expected to be completed by the end of January. About 85 percent of its population of 11 million is fully vaccinated, including children up to 2 years old.

IN Thailand, city administrators in Bangkok said that they plan to provide a fourth dose of coronavirus vaccine to medical personnel, front-line health workers, and those with weaker immune systems. No date was announced. Thailand reported 740 Omicron cases since Wednesday, the Ministry of Public Health said, mostly to people coming from abroad. New Zeland recorded the first case of Omicron’s community broadcasting, after a recent arrival from Britain turned out positive two days after the end of a seven-day hotel quarantine. The person had been socializing in Auckland, the country’s largest city, including a nightclub and a restaurant. No close contact has been positive so far.

