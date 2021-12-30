Consumers in the UK face food shortages in 2022





Next year could bring disruptions to food supplies and empty shelves of grocery stores for people in the UK, thanks to new EU border controls, warn British food industry officials. As reported by The Telegraph on Wednesday (December 29th), the British Frozen Food Federation (BFFF) says stricter controls on plant and animal products imported into the UK from the EU will take effect on January 1st could create delays. considerable in British ports. Chief Executive Officer of BFFF Richard Harrow told the Telegraph that some of the transport changes were not well understood by many businesses in the EU. Read more: Brexit-related frictions push demand for e-commerce compliance and logistics The system requires shipping companies to submit the arrival of a shipment to the UK before leaving the EU port of embarkation, Harrow said. While many carriers in the UK are well prepared for this change, we suspect that many EU carriers are not prepared. Starting in the new year, importers will have to make a full customs declaration when their goods enter the UK, instead of the 175-day period they enjoyed after Brexit. While UK authorities have said they will not stop vehicles that do not fill out all the documents correctly, this assumes that the EU port will allow a vehicle without the proper documents to leave the port, Harrow said. He added that there were also changes in the import process of which members of his organizations were unaware, or [had a] lack of clarity on what to do to abide by the rules. With just a few days before the new rules, we remain concerned that January could be a busy month for our members, Harrow said. Read more: By Land or Sea, transportation problems are exacerbated by the lack of crew Meanwhile, 2022 could be a busy year for the supply chain, as PYMNTS reported earlier this week. The International Road Transport Union says about 20% of all jobs in trucks remain vacant, despite wage increases. Simon Heaney, an analyst at marine research consultancy Drewry, told Bloomberg News that next year could be another year with heavy outages, under supply and extreme costs for cargo owners. —————————— NEW PYMNTS DATA: IDENTIFICATION OF IDENTITIES IN THE DIGITAL ECONOMY – DECEMBER 2021 Circle:More than half of American consumers think biometric authentication methods are faster, more convenient, and more reliable than passwords or PINs, so why do less than 10% use them? PYMNTS, in collaboration with Mitek, surveyed more than 2,200 consumers to better define this perception against the usage gap and to identify ways businesses can increase usage.

